For Honor Headlines August 2018 Games With Gold

It’s August now which means a whole new slew of free games through Xbox’s Games with Gold program.

As the summer winds down players are still looking for some games to play. August gives players some pretty good games to play and is arguably one of the best lineups to come to the Games with Gold program in quite some time.

This month is headlined by For Honor, the hack and slash fighting game that pits players against each other.

Like Ghost Recon Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege, For Honor has received a lot of post-game support to help keep the game alive and well today. Many players will even say the game is in the best state it has been since launch.

With For Honor being available for free it will likely bring a lot of newcomers into the game for the first time. This isn’t necessarily a game you can pick up and be good at within an hour so it might end up being pretty punishing.

For Honor goes free on Games with Gold starting August 16. Right now Xbox Live Gold subscribers can pick up Forza Horizon 2 and Dead Space 3. Starting August 16 you’ll be able to pick up For Honor and Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two.

Here’s the complete list of games from this month’s Games with Gold.

These games will remain in your library for the duration of your Xbox Live Gold subscription. If your subscription runs out then you lose access to all of the games claimed through the program.