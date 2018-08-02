Fortnite: Gas Station, Soccer Pitch, & Stunt Mountain Location

The new set of challenges for Fortnite have officially released and just like always users will need to hunt down a Battle Star somewhere on the map. This week’s star is hidden somewhere between the Gas Station, Soccer Pitch, and Stunt Mountain on the left side of the map. For the unfamiliar, this item is hidden on the island and will only appear when you are standing right by this star.

Here is where the Battle Star is for week 4, Season 5 in Fortnite:

When you jump from the bus head towards Pleasant Park and head south towards the gas station on the road. To the left of the gas station will be a lowered area with a large patch of dirt. This is where we suspect the Battle Star will be located. Since Stunt Mountain is to the south, this would be the only area where all three sections cross.

Remember, the challenge has not officially gone live yet so the specific patch of dirt is still unknown. However, the area where all three meet isn’t terribly large so it shouldn’t be difficult locating this Battle Star. When the challenges unlock at 9:00 AM ET/6:00 AM PT this morning will we update this post with the precise point in this area.

See Also