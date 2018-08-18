Fortnite Item Shop Update Adds New Hand Signals & Hot Stuff Emote

Fortnite’s item shop update didn’t add a new skin today but instead it focused on some new emotes.

The item shop remains mostly the same as yesterday’s which introduced the Whiteout and Overtaker skins. The Plunja returns with this update which hasn’t been confirmed or denied to be created after popular Twitch streamer Ninja.

The Hand Signals emote looks like it will go through several different emotes including counting to three, walking, an explosion and then finally closing out with a mini “Take the L” dance. This emote is available for 500 V-Bucks.

Is the battle heating up… or is it just you? New Hot Stuff Emote available now! pic.twitter.com/KGIqZO88Z4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 18, 2018

The Hot Stuff emote, the other new emote in the shop today, will cost 200 V-Bucks and it has your character act like he’s on fire. Your character likes their finger before putting it on their hip, with the finger sizzling of course.

Here’s what is available in today’s item shop update:

Whiteout (Outfit) -1,500 V-Bucks

Cyclone (Glider) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Overtaker (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

White Squall (Glider) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Highland Warrior (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Snorkel Ops (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Plunja (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Battle Pass Tiers (Special Offer of 10x Battle Pass Tiers) – 900 V-Bucks)

Hand Signals (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Hot Stuff (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Just stick to the plan. New Hand Signals Emote available now! pic.twitter.com/F9D6vLVwRO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 18, 2018

The Whiteout and Overtaker get another day to stick around so don’t worry if you missed out on them the first time around. The item shop updates daily at 8 p.m. EST so you probably have until that time before the skins are rotated out for something new.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also