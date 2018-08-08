Fortnite Patch Will Match Keyboard & Mouse Against Each Other

A new update to Fortnite has been alluded to by Epic Games on Reddit.

For whatever reason, players are allowed to use mouse and keyboard on PS4 but some major changes will be coming to that in a future update.

While mouse and keyboard play won’t be restricted outright it will change who you play against. A new matchmaking option is on the way that will allow players to be matched up with whatever peripheral they use.

This means mouse and keyboard players will be matched against mouse and keyboard and keyboard players while controllers will be matched with controllers.

Here’s what Fortnite’s Community Manager had to say about the update on Reddit:

Hi! We’re actually working on some matchmaking tech, on the way, that’ll pair you against folks based on your choice of peripherals. More info on this coming next week, but tl;dr if you’re on KB+M you’ll be against KB+M.

This may leave you wondering if this will just affect console players and Epic Games said they will have more information next week about who this will impact.

The power of mouse and keyboard on console has long been an issue as mouse users are able to get very precise aiming while controllers just can’t match that. With the advent of PS4 and PC cross-play it appears that Epic Games thought it was okay to allow mouse and keyboard use for their game but it seems like the complaints have finally gotten to them.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also