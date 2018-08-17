Fortnite Disables Rifts: When Will They Return?

With Season 5 of Fortnite we’ve seen the introduction of rifts into the game.

These rifts have given players a way to transport quickly across the map along with giving them ways to duck out of a battle. This has become a nice addition this season along with the ATKs as players have a much easier time getting into the safe zone.

Once season six rolls around we’ll likely see the end of the rifts as we know them which will surely be disappointing.

Today, a bug has been found regarding the rifts and Fortnite has announced rifts are being temporarily disabled in all game modes.

Due to a bug with the Rifts, we’re temporarily disabling them in all game modes until we have a fix. We’ll update you once this is resolved.

Now the question remains as to when these rifts will return. Issues like these tend to be prioritized since this is a major gameplay element now missing from the game. It’s a shame to see them disabled right as this week’s Summer Skirmish event kicks off but it is what it is.

We’ll be sure to let you know when the rifts are activated once again in Fortnite. Of course you’ll probably notice for yourself once you see players gliding from the rift in the middle of a match.

The Sniper Shootout has recently been changed to a Duos mode but it will still feature disabled rifts. We’ll keep you posted.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also