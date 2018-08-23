Fortnite Score Royale: 10 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Epic Games introduced a brand new Limited Time Mode (LTM) in Fortnite: Battle Royale known as Score Royale. The LTM is similar to normal Battle Royale matches but instead of being the last one standing you need to be the first to acquire 2,000 points, according to Epic Games. It’s a surprisingly tricky mode but it’s not impossible to win.

Here are 10 Fortnite Score Royale tips and tricks you need to know.

1. Less Surviving, More Killing

Since the objective is no longer just to be the last one standing, there’s less of an emphasis on outlasting opponents. In fact, avoiding confrontations is counterintuitive to winning Score Royale. That’s because you get 100 points for eliminating any player you find. So defeating as many players as you can find will make your score soar.

Head to popular areas like Tilted Towers or Tomato Town to find players to take out. Just don’t get too greedy or careless and get knocked out yourself.

2. Finding Loot is More Important as Well

You get points every time you open a supply drop, treasure chest, ammo box, or llama pinata. Here’s a breakdown of how many points you get for each loot container according to Epic Games:

Ammo Box – 25

Treasure Chest – 50

Llama – 50

Supply Drop – 100

This makes finding loot very important in Score Royale. Finding good loot not only increases your chances of survival and eliminating other players but also contributes significantly to your score total. Just don’t spend too much time finding loot as there are other ways to increase your score and scouring an area only to turn up nothing is a sure fire way to lose.

Good places to look for loot include the Greasy Grove gun shop, the house southwest of Pleasant Park, and the tower northeast of Wailing Woods according to All Gamers.

3. Find All the Coins You Can

The third way you earn points in Score Royale is by finding coins on the map. Coins spawn in batches and there will be an in-game message when they happen.

You get 30 points for a Bronze Coin, 50 from a Silver Coin, and 100 from a Gold Coin.

Coins are mostly found on the ground but some are found on the side of hills and even in trees. So keep a look up in the air as well as the ground. If you’re lucky, you’ll even find a group of coins together.

4. Don’t Forget About Mushrooms & Apples

You also earn 10 points for every mushroom and apple you consume. It’s not as efficient as finding coins, loot, or defeating players, but when every point counts it’s a good idea to keep your eyes peeled for them. You’re also less likely to encounter other players when picking them up. Plus apples can heal health and mushrooms can restore shields.

5. Pay Attention to the Ranking

The side of the screen displays not only how many points you have, but how many points you’re trailing behind compared to other players. It also let’s you know if you’re in third, second, or first place. This is a great way of keeping track of your score and preventing yourself from getting behind other players.

6. Take Advantage of Players Scrambling for Coins and Loot

Unaware players chasing down a coin or loot container make for the perfect targets. Before picking up a coin, wait a little bit to see if other players have the same idea and then catch them by surprise. This is an especially good tactic when a Supply Drop descends from the sky. You can also try placing a trap next to a treasure chest and snag players that way.

Of course, you should also make sure that you’re safe before picking up a coin or loot container.

7. The Storm Is Slower at First, But Then Get Faster

According to Epic Games, Storm circles are larger than normal and the Storm moves in slower. This gives you more freedom when scrounging for loot. However, don’t get too far away from players as you’ll need to take them out to ensure a high score.

Late game Storms are faster. So make sure you get good loot by the time the Storm closes in and you’re nose to nose with other players.

8. Be Quick & Save Resources

Score Royale matches take less time and it’s easy to fall behind if you spend most of your time running around. Get your loot and get to the most populated areas in the shortest amount of distance so you can start eliminating players and jacking up that score.

Don’t abuse your resources. Otherwise you’ll have to waste time excavating more materials. It may not be worth it to cross that ravine or get that Bronze Coin in that tree. It would be way better to put those resources towards defending yourself from incoming fire and getting above your opponents.

9. Take Advantage of the New Rift-To-Go

The Rift-To-Go was added along with Score Royale. It instantly creates a Rift wherever you are that transports you into the sky so you can glide back down.

This is perfect for getting away from players or for crossing long stretches of land. Keep in mind that opponents will be able to use the Rift to follow you. They may even snipe you as you slowly descend from the sky. So be sure to use it smartly.

10. Use the All Terrain Karts

Since this game mode is focused so much on mobility, the All Terrain Karts are very valuable. You’ll be able to speed across the map collecting coins along the way. The most common place to find them is Lazy Links, according to Business Insider.

Have any tips of your own for Score Royale? Let us know in the comment section below.

See also: