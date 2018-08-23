Fortnite: Secret Battle Star Location Week 7, Season 5

Another week of Fortnite challenges to finish means it’s time to scour the map for a seventh secret Battle Star. Like the previous week,s the Secret Battle Star’s location can be found in the Week 7 Loading Screen that was leaked on social media. Remember, to even cause this star to appear you will need to finish every challenge for week 7. This may take a few days, so don’t worry about visiting here right away.

In the Loading Screen image, you can see the Secret Battle Star right below the motel sign that is getting sucked into the Rift. It’s right above the brick wall that’s behind the hedges. This means that the Secret Battle Star is located at the motel to the left of Lazy Links.

When you drop down to this location, head towards the pool on the northern side of the area. You should see the brick wall that has two raised sections. Go to the left one and you’ll find the Battle Star there. This will give you a free tier in your Battle Pass, so make sure to grab it as soon as you can. Since there are rarely people here you shouldn’t have to worry about getting into a fight. However, if you are worried about getting loot, consider dropping at Lazy Links first before heading here.

