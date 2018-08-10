Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 5 Format & Rules

A

nother week of Fortnite Summer Skirmish begins today which means it’s a different format from the last.

The Summer Skirmish changes its scoring system from week to week in an effort to keep things fresh. Another reason they are doing this is to likely avoid another disastrous week like the team endured in the inaugural week.

Fridays used to be the day of Keemstar’s Friday Fortnite tournaments but Epic Games stepped in and decided to offer more money for their own tournament, effectively replacing the Friday Fortnite tournament.

This week’s format is called King Pin which provides players with elimination bonuses depending on how they did in the previous match. You can read more about it below.

The team with the most points at the end of eight matches wins. Eliminations earn players points towards placement at the end of the event. Earning a Victory Royale will provide a team with a 3x Elimination bonus in the next match. Elimination: +1 Point

Victory Royale: 3x Elimination Bonus Next Match

7+ Eliminations: 2x Elimination Bonus Next Match

The event kicks off today at 5 p.m. ET and then again on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The competitors and format change week to week so viewers truly don’t have any idea what to expect any given week.

Friday’s event features some household players such as Ninja, Dr Lupo, TSM_Myth, TSM_Hamlinz, Tfue, Cloak and many others.

Viewers will be able to watch the event on Fortnite’s official Twitch channel or watch along with their favorite streamer on their own broadcast.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.