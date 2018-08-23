Fortnite Tomatohead Challenges: How to Get the New Skin

Fortnite’s newest patch is out today and with it comes a new set of challenges. These challenges aren’t the weekly challenges but instead they are the brand new Tomatohead Challenges.

The Tomato Town man skin was introduced much earlier this year but it appears that Epic Games feels guilty for destroying the Tomato Town mascot.

The item shop right now features the Tomatohead skin but it also states the skin is now upgradable.

There are three challenges that will get players the updated skin:

Play matches 0/25

Deal damage to opponents 0/5,000

Gain 20,000 XP

You can find your challenge progress in the challenges tab at the top of your screen in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Ascend to Royale-ty as Tomatohead by completing the Tomatohead challenges, available for past and present owners of the outfit. The Tomatohead Outfit is in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/bUG8hegZ3U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 23, 2018

It doesn’t seem like it will take a whole lot of time to get the new skin so that’s a nice surprise. All you have to do is make sure you buy the skin and then complete the challenges.

We do know there is at least on streamer out there that is downright delighted about this new. Tim the Tatman has been a Tomato Man skin main and he was pretty happy to hear about the updated skin.

Wow so blessed.. thank you so much @EpicGames / @FortniteGame for the updated tomato skin… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z44xKTp0pa — timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 23, 2018

The updated skin basically looks the same as the old one except it’s wearing a crown and looks a little more battle tested. This is an expensive skin so now you’re basically getting two skins for the price of one, which is a pretty good deal.

We’ve seen skins have the ability to be upgrade the past couple seasons but this is the first time we’ve seen it from an item shop skin. It doesn’t seem outside of the realm of possibilities more skins will follow this route.

