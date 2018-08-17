Fortnite Item Shop Update Adds Whiteout & Overtaker Skins

After taking a few days off from new skins and emotes, Fortnite’s item shop update has added four brand new skins into the game.

The Whiteout, Overtaker, Cyclone and White Squall are all new skins and gliders which is the first time that has happened in a while. Here are the prices for these new cosmetics:

Whiteout (Outfit) -1,500 V-Bucks

Cyclone (Glider) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Overtaker (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

White Squall (Glider) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Those four cosmetics are the featured items while the rest of the item shop update is rounded out with the following:

Moniker (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Breakin’ (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Slow Clap (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Batsickle (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Arctic Assassin (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Battle Stars (Special Offer of 10x Battle Pass Tiers) – 900 V-Bucks

These skins will likely hang around in the item shop until tomorrow’s update but we probably haven’t seen the last of them. Fortnite doesn’t lock away skins unless they are in the Battle Pass and have recently brought back some old favorites such as the Red Knight.

Break away from the pack! The new Vanishing Point Gear is available now. pic.twitter.com/TlPUYFIWhp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 17, 2018

No cool trailer came with the addition of these new skins like we saw with the Beef Boss skin. Fortunately that doesn’t make these skins any less cool. Hopefully we won’t see any bugs with these skins like we did with Beef Boss.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

