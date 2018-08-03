5 GALAK-Z: Variant Mobile Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The thrilling space combat of GALAK-Z has finally flown over to mobile!

iOS and Android gamers can now experience the indie shooter in the form of GALAK-Z: Variant Mobile. As an ace pilot, you’re put to the test as you pilot a number of mechs/spaceships against the Baron’s evil army. You’ll zip around a number of enclosed stages filled with enemies that want to put you out of commission. We’ve been in a few explosive firefights and have an idea of the best methods towards success. This tips guide is all you need to succeed beyond the stars!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for GALAK-Z: Variant Mobile:

Download the GALAK-Z: Variant Mobile APK here.

1. Slash and Blast to Infinity and Beyond!

• GALAK-Z: Variant Mobile features a set of unlockable mechs and ships that you can take into the most dangerous corners of the galaxy. Mechs are strong when it comes to close range/combat scenarios, while your roster of fighter ships perform better from a distance.

• Your Mechs have the ability to grapple enemies and fling them into other foes, while your fighter ships can shoot off a few missiles at whoever’s in its way. Mechs maneuver much better around tight spaces, while fighter ships have an easier time zipping around the more open areas of the game. When you’ve already been through a stage and are ready to replay it (farming for experience and goods is the sole reason why), you’ll have a better idea of which ship to utilize.

2. Boosts and Bolt-Ons

• If you’re having trouble moving forward, go back to old levels and make sure to defeat all of the Dark Bots to get more Relics to get more Upgrades. You’ll have an easier time making it through later stages by relying on the usage of Boosts and Bolt-Ons. Salvage is pretty easy to come by just by taking down enemies, completing stages, and collecting them from Daily Rewards.

• Put that currency type towards purchasing the three types of Bolt-Ons available to you. You’ll find yourself using the Shield Bolt-On Pack more than anything else, but the Health Bolt-on Pack and Special Bolt-on Pack also comes in handy as well. As for Boosts, you’ll need Crash Coins to buy them. The Ship XP Boost Pack is a lot more valuable than the Salvage Boost Pack, to be quite honest.

3. Use Stage Hazards to Your Advantage

• The best way to deal with a charging Space Bug is to master flying backwards while hitting your target. It’s a skill that pays off throughout the entirety of the game. There’s other hazards present within each stage as well. When you come across a sack full of bubbles, blast it apart when enemies are near.

• The bubbles that erupt from that sack can slow down enemy ships if they happen to get stuck to them. And whenever you lay eyes on a certain flora type that’s a bit spiky, shoot those down so you can force those spikes to shoot out. Those needles go in every direction, so be careful not get hit yourself. If you spot any of these environmental hazards during a Dark Boss battle, use them to your advantage!

4. Put Your Bots to Work

• Keep your Defensive Squad up to date. As you get more Bots, don’t forget to cycle in the strongest Bots in your roster. By the way, you don’t want to miss out on the Weekly Defense Bonus from Bot Battles. Try to collect Daily Rewards, engage in Bot Battles, and decrypt Relics every day for a steady influx of Bot Parts. More Bot Parts means more chances for strong Bots and the means to level up your Bots more quickly.

• When it comes time to equip the bots you’d like to include in your crew, experiment a bit. One of the better Bot setups you should regularly go with are the types that increase your acceleration, primary damage, shields, and health. Powering up your bots by sacrificing old ones are fine, but you’re much better off amassing a huge collection of them and making room for them by buying more Bot Slots. Upgrade all of them over time by replaying already completed stages with new Bot loadouts.

5. Increase Your Player Level

• Try to get to your Player Level to level 12 as soon as possible so you can test your mettle in the Wormholes that open from time to time. They require considerable skill, but contain exclusive Bots and Upgrades, which happen to be some of the best in the game. As your player level increase, you’ll be rewarded with a generous helping of the game’s many currency types.

• You can also acquire a lot of those same currency types by completing Quests and Achievements, too. Make it a habit of fulfilling the requirements needed to fulfill Actives Quests and Daily Quests. You’ll get plenty of Salvage from those. And take a quick peek at the Achievements tab every now and then so you have an idea of what you should be doing in order to gain more Crash Coins.

See Also