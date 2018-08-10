10 Gardius Empire Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Gardius Empire is home to some of the most powerful Gods and Heroes known to man.

As the overseer of a growing kingdom, your goals will take you in many directions. An army of proud warriors will need to be recruited, upgraded, and put on empire offense/defense. Your kingdom has to be upgraded and defended at all times. And you’ll take on other kingdoms as your thirst for adventure and victory grows to epic proportions. The developers behind Gardius Empire have made it their duty to aid your empire’s growth, which is why they’ve helped us compile several essential tips.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Gardius Empire:

Download the Gardius Empire APK here.

1. Free Power-Up Support

• You can access your free power-up support by checking out Events and locating the “Growth Bonus” option within it. “Growth Bonus I” is acquirable every time you reach a certain Commander level until you hit level 45. The max amount of Diamonds you can get is 2,000. There’s also a premium version of power-up support where you’ll be able to receive even more rewards. Check out the chart posted below to get a better idea of the amount of power-up support Diamonds you’ll get per level:

– Level 1: 100 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 2,400 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 5: 100 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 1,000 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 7: 100 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 500 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 10: 100 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 1,000 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 13: 200 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 500 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 15: 200 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 1,000 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 20: 200 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 1,500 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 30: 200 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 500 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 40: 300 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 500 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 50: 500 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 1,000 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

• “Growth Bonus II” is acquirable every time you reach a certain Castle level until level 25. The max amount of diamonds you can get is 2,000 as well. There’s also a premium version of this power-up support type. Refer to the chart posted below to get a better understanding of the amount of power-up support Diamonds you’ll get per level:

– Level 1: 100 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 2,400 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 5: 100 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 1,000 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 7: 100 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 500 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 10: 100 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 1,000 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 13: 200 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 500 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 15: 200 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 1,000 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 17: 200 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 1,500 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 20: 200 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 500 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 23: 300 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 500 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

– Level 25: 500 Free Power-Up Support Diamonds and 1,000 Premium Power-Up Support Diamonds

2. Conqueror XP

• You can locate this menu option through “Commander Management” and then going to the “Conquer” tab to check out your XP and other benefits. Using any of the premium features in Gardius Empire lets you enjoy various benefits that assist you during gameplay.

• Your Conqueror level can be increased via game login, purchasing Diamonds, and by using Conquer XP items. A higher Conqueror level means you can enjoy even more benefits. Conqueror XP items are included in certain IAP items, such as the Starter Package. It contains power-up materials, items beneficial to your feats in “Celestial War,” and extra Conqueror XP.

3. Hero Management, the Summoning Portal and Hero Strengths & Weaknesses

• Heroes can be managed from the “Hero Management” menu. This is where you’ll be able to read up on their info and level up their skills, plus you’ll be able to manage your gems, enhancing, and evolving options. Powerful new Heroes can be acquired from the “Summoning Portal.” Diamonds are usually used to summon Heroes, but you can also utilize “Summon Tickets” to gain even better Heroes. Five free Summon Tickets will be given to you every day, plus they’re obtainable as event rewards.

• Each Hero element and class has distinct strengths and weaknesses. Refer to the chart posted above so you strategically format your team to achieve victory!

4. Special Shop: The Summon Package and the Resource Package

• This Summon Package helps you acquire Diamonds and Advanced Heroes. Each purchase of this item helps increase the Summon Package level, which then allows you to purchase more Diamonds and Advanced Summon Tickets. Hitting the last Summon Package level gets you a guaranteed five-star Summon Ticket.

5. Special Shop: The Resource Package

• This Resource Package helps you acquire various resources. Similarly to the Summon Package, the Resource Package level increases with each purchase. This goes towards increasing the amount of resources you can purchase.

6. The Quarry

• You can acquire the three main resources within Gardius Empire – Orichalcum, Adamantium, and Obsidian – from your Quarry. These resources are very important since they’re put towards upgrading your buildings. Every time you upgrade each Quarry type, the max amount of resources they each yield increases. So upgrade all three of them as much as possible!

7. Your Castle and Guild Level

• Castles and Guilds are essential parts of Gardius Empire. Castles help unlock more content within the game. Depending on the Guild level, you can increase its max number of members, max number of items in the Guild Shop, and max number of Guild Mines owned. The chart posted above breaks down those max numbers per Guild level.

8. Celestial War Raid

• Over time, you may prefer to loot other players because it helps you gain resources quicker than mining. There are a few available items that are essential to enjoying “Celestial War.” Those items come included as a part of the “Celestial War Package” and “Kingdom Defense Package.

• One of those items is the “Barrier,” which protects you from enemy attacks and can be used when you don’t want to engage in battle for a long time. Another one of those essential items is the “Repair Rampart Durability,” which can be used to quickly repair your Rampart.

9. The Mileage Shop

• The “Mileage Shop” can be found within the Summoning Portal. Check back regularly for the various items you can get from your “Mileage Points.”

10. Don’t Forget About the Game’s Translation Feature!

• While inside the chat, be sure to press and hold on to any foreign text you my come across. Simply press the “Translate” button and it’ll automatically translate foreign speak into your native language!

