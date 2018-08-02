How to Catch Spinda & All Variants in Pokemon Go

Spinda has finally been released in Pokemon Go.

The Hoenn region Pokemon was added to the game as one of the many reward Pokemon acquired by the new Field Research Tasks added August 1 (you can see a full list here).

To catch Spinda, you need to spin the photo disks at Pokestops until you receive the task of landing three curveball throws in a row. Each Pokestop contains a certain task that rotates every day, so keep spinning them until you find the task. Then simply complete the task to nab your Spinda.

It’s unconfirmed if Spinda will eventually make its way into the wild in Pokemon Go outside of Field Research rewards, but we’ll be sure to update this article when that happens.

In the main Pokemon games, Spinda is very unique in that each one has a unique spot pattern. These patterns are based on the personality value, a 32-bit integer assigned to Pokemon generated in the game, which means the odds of two Spinda having the same spot pattern is one in 4,294,967,295, according to Bulbapedia.

However developer Niantic had to scale back the amount of variants for Spinda in Pokemon Go. So far eight different variants have been discovered in the game via dataminers. The variants you have are tracked in the Pokedex.

However, only one variant is currently available in the game: the eighth pattern that makes Spinda look like it has a goatee. It is unknown when the other variants will make their way into the game.

Some users on The Silph Road subreddit believe that the variants will be released every 24 hours going from eight to one. They theorize that if this is the case, then this may be a subtle countdown from Niantic to indicate the release of Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, that is, Pokemon from Pokemon Diamond/Pearl/Platinum. However the supposed release date for the seventh variant of Spinda has come and gone and players are still encountering the eighth variant. However it is possible that Niantic will release the Pokemon on a weekly basis for the alleged countdown.

We’ll be sure to give an update when any new variants are released.

Spinda is the latest Pokemon from the Hoenn region to be released in Pokemon Go. According to Eurogamer, the Hoenn region Pokemon still left out of Pokemon Go are Nincada, Ninjask, Shedinja, Kecleon, Clamperl, Huntail, Gorebyss, Jirachi, and Deoxys.

