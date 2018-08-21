Hunt: Showdown Announced For Xbox One

Hunt: Showdown released earlier this year through Steam Early Access and has carved out a small, but dedicated playerbase. Now that playerbase will be getting a little larger on the Xbox One.

Hunt: Showdown is coming to Xbox One through the game preview program which means it will have some growing pains as the game is still in early access.

Hunt: Showdown is a unique blend of PvE and PvP as you will have to pay attention to enemy NPCs and other players are you venture into the world looking for new gear and experience.

Bounty Hunters wanted. Hunt: Showdown is coming to Xbox Game Preview! pic.twitter.com/xyKvx9bBRb — Xbox (@Xbox) August 21, 2018

This game will likely have some performance issues on Xbox One considering it still isn’t perfect on PC but there will be a lot of fun to be had with the game. This is one of the first games like this to appear on console meaning it will surely draw a crowd.

It’s a tough game to learn but it will be a lot easier the more you play. By making the jump to Xbox One it’s possible some PC players will come over and be able to show the newer players the ropes.

No concrete release date has been given for the game as we just received a brief teaser trailer. This trailer came out as part of Gamescom 2018 so we might be looking at a late 2018/early 2019 release date. Not much more information was revealed outside of the trailer.

Several updates bringing new weapons, accessories, etc. have come to the game on PC so it’ll be interesting to see what state the game will launch in on Xbox One.

We’ll share more about Hunt: Showdown on Xbox One once we receive more information. Are you excited for the game to show up on the Xbox Game Preview Program? Let us know in the comment section below.

Hunt: Showdown is available now on PC via Steam Early Access.