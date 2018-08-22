Jump Force: Release Date, Characters, Stages and More

Dragon Ball. One Piece. Naruto. Anyone who knows anything about anime has a clue about these three major franchises.

Come 2019, the biggest icons from each anime and more will invade our world for a climatic battle against evil. Jump Force will embrace the over-the-top combat and crossover fan service Spike Chunsoft’s last Weekly Jump Magazine fighter (J-Stars Victory VS) delivered. With a current-gen delivery of amazing visuals, intense 3v3 combat, and a massive roster of recognizable characters, Jump Force looks to be an anime fan’s playable dream.

To learn everything there is to know about Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco Entertainment’s upcoming fighter, here’s an extensive primer on Jump Force.

Release Date

Jump Force has been announced for release sometime in 2019.

Jump Force Reveal Trailer

Jump Force Platforms

Jump Force will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Characters

Jump Force brings together a wide variety of heroes and villains from the most popular anime franchises. Since this game is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, fans should expect to see characters lifted from the manga featured within that publication. Some of the franchises represented by the game’s roster are Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece, Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, Death Note etc. Refer to the list posted below to see who’ll be playable (and non-playable) in Jump Force:

– Goku, Frieza, and Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

– Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

– Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Sanji, Sabo, and Marshall D. Teach aka Blackbeard (One Piece)

– Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and Sousuke Aizen (Bleach)

– Gon Freecss and Hisoka Morow (Hunter x Hunter)

– Light Yagami and Ryuk (Death Note; non-playable characters)

Stages

In a cool twist, the characters of Jump Force will not only do battle in iconic anime locales – they’ll also face off in the Real World. Check out the list posted below to see which fictitious and real-world locations are featured in the game:

– New York City’s Times Square

– The Matterhorn in the Alps

– Hong Kong

– Pod Landing (Dragon Ball)

– Namek (Dragon Ball)

– The Hokage Rock (Naruto)

– The Thousand Sunny (One Piece)

Story

An extremely formidable threat has arisen. The ensuing chaos brought on by this dangerous foe has caused the Jump World and the Real World to unite. With the entirety of humankind’s existence on the line, Jump Force’s massive roster joins forces in order to beat back a mysterious new enemy.

Gameplay Mechanics

Jump Force is a 3v3 arena fighter where one active member of a team battles at a time. Each character is capable of pulling off flashy ground- & air-based combos, quickly zipping around the battlefield, and activating their most iconic super moves. One of the more impressive mechanics of Jump Force is the abundance of environmental destruction that activates during fights. When it comes to the game’s online feature set, Jump Force will allow players to create a custom avatar and let those created characters interact in a unique lobby setting. This lobby will feature elements of One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and the Real World.

Trailers

Jump Force Pre-Order

Jump Force is currently up for pre-order through Amazon (available here) and other online retailers. Once more information about the game’s pre-order incentives and special editions is released, we’ll be sure to detail all of it here.

