Will Monster Hunter World PC Have Cross-Play With Console?

The long-awaited PC launch of Monster Hunter World is finally here and this will likely be the first time for many players in the Monster Hunter universe.

By playing on the PC players will have full control with how their game plays whether it’s bumping up the resolution, the framerate or even changing around their keybinds.

Unfortunately it has been confirmed Monster Hunter World on PC will not have any sort of pre-load available but we do know the unlock time is 5 p.m. BST, which is 12 p.m. EST.

Since the PC version came out long after the console version a lot of players might have ended up opting for the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game. While we’d like to see some sort of way to transfer your progress over to to PC from console but that doesn’t seem like an option.

Capcom has also said cross-platform between PC and console will not exist. Speaking to PC Gamer, Monster Hunter World producer Ryozo Tsujimoto confirmed the news.

“I want to synch these up as much as possible, but as mentioned previously regarding title updates, the differences in versions between platforms may prevent them being completely the same time,” said Tsujimoto.

Monster Hunter World will just be the base game at launch on PC and will add the new monsters at a quicker rate than they came on console. The fact that the two platforms won’t be on the same playing field for a while sounds like the major obstacle Capcom would have to overcome to create cross-play.

This doesn’t mean cross-play won’t come some time in the future considering we’ve games like Fortnite, Minecraft and Rocket League show it can be done. Maybe once the PC version catches up to the PS4 and Xbox One versions in patches we can have this discussion again.

