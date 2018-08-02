Monster Hunter World Patch Notes: Version 5.0

The fourth free update is upon us in Monster Hunter World. The Version 5.0 update goes live on August 2 UTC (August 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET) and adds a fearsome new monster along with some significant bug fixes to most of the weapon types and other mechanics. The patch notes were released ahead of time on the official Monster Hunter World website.

First and foremost, the update adds Behemoth from Final Fantasy 14. This is thanks to a collaboration between Capcom and Square Enix. For more information, check out our in-depth guide on how to beat Behemoth.

If you manage to beat Behemoth, you can get parts to craft armor and an Insect Glaive modeled after the Dragoons from Final Fantasy 14. You can also craft armor that makes your Palico companion look like a Moogle of Final Fantasy fame. Not only that, but you’ll also encounter Cactuars in the field. Cactuars function similarly to toads found in the fields where they release spikes when provoked.

That’s not all. We also got a number of changes to different weapons, skills, and items in the game. One of the most notable changes is that the usable time of mantles will not decrease when standing still.

Here are the rest of the patch notes taken directly from the website:

Long Sword

A bug was fixed where Spirit Blade would be performed on its own when, after the player fails to connect with Foresight Slash, the R2 input would remain in the input buffer and execute after a side dodge was performed.

A bug was fixed where the Spirit Gauge would not decrease and damage would not increase when Jumping Spirit Blade III connected on a target with the Spirit Gauge at red. Damage will now be increased, with the Spirit Gauge being correctly consumed.

Insect Glaive

A bug related to Strong Jumping Advancing Slash was fixed where only the final attack would be receive the benefits from the Airborne skill. Now all attacks within the move will receive the skill buff.

Great Sword

Fixed a bug where holding the R2 button (PS4) or right trigger (Xbox One) while landing after the 2nd stage of a Plunging Thrust (after comboing into it from a Rising Slash after a slide) would not transition into a guard.

The behavior of the camera during Tackle I and II wasn’t going back to normal when the action finished, resulting in unforeseen behavior. They have now been fixed to match the behavior of the camera from Tackle III.

Lance

A bug was fixed where a Mid Thrust would occur if you attempted a Guard Dash after a Counter-thrust.

A bug was fixed where a forward Guard Dash would occur regardless of the direction pushed.

A bug was fixed where a Guard Dash would not work if the player preemptively input the Guard Dash when the player and the direction pushed were completely the same.

Hammer

A bug was fixed where a Charged Upswing would be performed when charging and attempting to perform a Spinning Strong Upswing while moving down a slope (before the player begins to slide).

Switch Axe

A bug was fixed where Directional Control Type 2 would not work properly when pressing forward during the Switch Axe’s Overhead Slash.

A bug was fixed where Wild Swing’s attack hitbox would disappear mid-attack when the timing to press Triangle (PS4) or Y (Xbox One) to perform Axe: Overhead Slash was too fast.

A bug was fixed where the phial gauge would not replenish when using a whetstone while the weapon was sheathed.

Charge Blade

A bug was fixed where the axe would continue to rotate when canceling from Super Amped Element Discharge to Amped Element Discharge with no phials stocked.

A bug was fixed where the connecting animation would not play and instead an attack would be performed when canceling the last half of a recovery animation (knockback, blow back, etc.) with Amped Element Discharge or Super Amped Element Discharge.

Bow

A bug was fixed where Dragon Piercer would fire outside the intended range when the reticle was moved out of range the moment Dragon Piercer is fired, and the player tries to aim the bow.

Slinger

A bug was fixed where a Circle button action would be performed after an R2 special weapon attack, after the player jumps off a ledge with the Circle button during the middle of a Slinger ammo load animation (including when the Sword and Shield is drawn).

For this fix, we have rendered all buffered inputs invalid during the Slinger’s loading animation. While buffered inputs are invalid even during the Sword & Shield’s unsheathed Slinger loading animation, by canceling the loading animation there won’t be any noticeable difference, so the impact on controls should be minimal.

Appraisal Weapons

The element value for Rarity 7 Taroth Strongarm “Spark” and Taroth Strongarm “Mire” Charge Blades have been changed to the following values.

Taroth Strongarm “Spark”

Thunder 90 -> 150

Taroth Strongarm “Mire”

Water 120 -> 180

Specialized Tools

A bug was fixed where usable time for mantles would decrease during animations such as sniffing tracks. It has now been fixed so that a mantle’s usable time will not decrease when standing still, which was the original intent.

Skills

A bug was fixed where the effective time of a Cool Drink would be overwritten by a player using a Cool Drink with the Wide-Range skill active, without checking the current Cool Drink effective time. It has now been fixed so it will only be overwritten only when prolonging the effect of the item.

A bug was fixed where the effect of Might Seeds, etc. would be overwritten by a weak effect produced by a low level Wide-Range skill given to the player by a Palico. It has been fixed so it will only be overwritten when the effect is larger than the one already applied. (Players were only able recreate this bug with the above Cool Drink bug)

Items

A bug was fixed where EZ Lifepowder’s effective range was smaller than a regular Lifepowder. It has now been increased to match the regular Lifepowder’s effective range.

Monsters

Fixed a bug that made it appear (to players on the guest side of multiplayer) that monsters were sliding when knocked down on a slope and the down animation was replaced by a paralysis animation or similar.

Target Camera

A bug was fixed where the target camera would target another monster by itself when a targeted slain monster’s body disappeared during multi-monster slay quests.

A bug was fixed where if you’re using the Focus Camera and lock on to a monster moving between areas, repeatedly locking on and canceling the lock on would cause the camera to keep its focus on the monster. The camera will now properly cancel lock on.