Monster Hunter World: PC Release Date, Deluxe Edition & More

Monster Hunter World is the first Monster Hunter title to release on a home console in quite some time. It’s also the first one ever to appear on the Xbox platform meaning it has reached a bigger audience than ever before.

The title was announced with a PC version which is coming out this week after being delayed several months. It has been a long wait for PC owners but that wait is finally over.

Monster Hunter World on PC releases August 9 on Steam with two separate editions. Players can opt for the traditionally $59.99 version which comes with the base game, the Origin armor set and the Fair Wind Charm.

The Deluxe Edition will cost $70 through Steam and it comes with the base game and the Deluxe Kit.

Here’s the full lineup of what to expect:

Samurai Set

Layered armor sets will change the look of your armor without changing the properties underneath. Equip this Samurai set over your favorite armor to take on the striking appearance of a feudal Japanese samurai warrior!

Note : No weapons are included with this set

Gesture: Ninja Star

Gesture: Sumo Slap

Enjoy three new amusing gestures you can use when interacting with other players in the game.

Sticker Set: Sir Loin Set

Fun stickers you can use when chatting with other players in the game.

Add a new face paint for character customization in Monster Hunter: World.

Add a new face paint for character customization in Monster Hunter: World. Hairstyle: Topknot

Adds a new hairstyle for character customization in Monster Hunter: World.

The PC specs have also been revealed which will be able to tell you if your PC is up to the task.

Minimum Specs OS – Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-Bit Required)

Processor – Intel Core i5 4460 3.20 GHz or AMD FX 6300

Memory – 8 GB RAM

Graphic – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x (VRAM 2 GB)

Network – Broadband Internet Connection

DirectX – Version 11

Storage – 20 GB available space

Sound Card – DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

Other – Mouse, keyboard, and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30 FPS at 1080p on LOW graphic settings. Recommended Specs OS – Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-Bit Required)

Processor – Intel Core i3 8350 4 GHz, Intel Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz, or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory – 8 GB RAM

Graphic – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570x (VRAM 4 GB)

Network – Broadband Internet Connection

DirectX – Version 11

Storage – 20 GB available space

Sound Card – DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

Other – Mouse, keyboard, and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30 FPS at 1080p on HIGH graphic settings.

