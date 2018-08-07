NBA 2K19 Gameplay Trailer Gives Look at LeBron on Lakers

Unless you’ve been under a rock for the past several months you’ve likely heard that LeBron James has left the Cleveland Cavaliers and joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

The newest gameplay trailer for NBA 2K19 showcases a number of things but the thing that will stand out to many is LeBron wearing a Lakers jersey. Like many of these trailers, the players are seen pulling off nice shots and performing powerful dunks. Luckily for you, that is the same here.

The new-look Lakers are heavily featured in the trailer but we also get to look at the Celtics, Warriors, Rockets and even the Bucks. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is the cover athlete for the standard edition of the game while LeBron James is the cover star for Anniversary Edition.

There’s also another bonus for Xbox owners that was announced with this trailer. There will be Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles available for NBA 2K19 for $299.99 and $499.99 respectively. Here’s what to expect with each bundle:

Each bundle comes packed with an Xbox Wireless Controller, a digital download of NBA 2K19, 1-month trial of Xbox Game Pass, and 14 days of Xbox Live Gold.

Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included 1-month trial of Xbox Game Pass. And celebrate 20 years of redefining sports gaming with the No. 1-rated NBA video game simulation series. Explore your open-world Neighborhood and immerse yourself in real-life basketball excitement and culture in NBA 2K19.

NBA 2K19: The Prelude will be available August 31 on PS4 and Xbox One. NBA 2K19 will be available on September 11, 2018 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who purchase the Anniversary Edition will receive access to the game beginning on September 7.

See Also: