NBA 2K19 MyTEAM: New Features, Updates & More

One of the most popular game modes in the NBA 2K series is receiving some major changes for NBA 2K19.

An extensive post was published on Facebook about the changes the mode will be getting. Here’s a quick run-down of what the team is adding:

MyTEAM UNLIMITED – MyTEAM Unlimited is an all-new competitive online mode that lets you bring your best lineup of 13 players to take on rivals across the globe! TRIPLE THREAT – MyTEAM’s single player experience where you play 3-on-3 against all 30 NBA teams, one division at a time. DAILY TRIALS – An all-new mode in MyTEAM where you earn MyTEAM Points for completing special objectives daily as you play NBA2K19. HEAT CHECK CARDS – These are special cards that provide a stat bonus for 48-hours whenever an associated NBA player performs a great game in real life.

One of the key takeaways is the MyTEAM Unlimited which is a competitive mode that will allow players to use their best cards without restrictions.

Players will be put up against other users in a block of up to 12 games. The purpose of the mode is get as many wins as possible before getting three losses. If you manage to go 12-0 you will receive the ultra-exclusive Player of the Month card.

2K Sports believes the content release for last year’s version was sparse and that will be something the team is looking to fix with 2K19. Here’s what they said in the post about the new updates that will be coming to the game:

We don’t really feel like the best content was dropping at an appropriate pace last year. For the longest time, you were Amethyst starved. You were definitely Diamond starved. And you had no idea what a Pink Diamond even looked like! In NBA 2K19, it will be possible to pull Amethyst cards on Day 1 at Launch. There will be Diamonds available (way!) earlier. There is even a Pink Diamond planned for September (September!). We’re all going to be playing a different mode this year.

For those who prefer playing single player there will be some new options for you too. A new set of single player challenges available every week and they will not expire. This means the five new challenges each week will remain there even if you get the game months after release. This means players don’t have to worry about missing out and will be able to take things at their own pace.

The Heat Check cards sound like they will be interesting because they will go off a player’s recent games and boost them up accordingly. This means if the Greek Freak drops 50 points in a game he might receive a ratings boost for 48-hours.

You can read a lot more about the above features and many more in the blog post right here.

NBA 2K19: The Prelude will be available August 31 on PS4 and Xbox One. NBA 2K19 will be available on September 11, 2018 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who purchase the Anniversary Edition will receive access to the game beginning on September 7.

