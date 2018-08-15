NBA 2K19 Soundtrack Curated by Travis Scott

NBA 2K19 is starting to rev up its delivery of announcements before launch (September 11).

Gameplay trailers and breakdowns of legacy modes such as MyTeam and the Prelude demo have been made public. Another important aspect of the NBA 2K experience has now been detailed for the franchise’s 2K19 iteration – the full soundtrack. The curator for this year’s in-game playlist is none other than the man who just recently released his successful LP (Astroworld), Travis Scott. In a special video interview with NBA 2K19 cover athlete Lebron James, Travis expressed his excitement at being selected as this year’s playlist curator by stating “It’s an honor. It’s dope. I always like a chance to be able to like, curate music. 2K is a game that people live their lifestyle to.”

Along with being announced as NBA 2K19’s soundtrack curator, Travis Scott also announced that he’ll be featured in the game in some form.

The full soundtrack features songs from Travis Scott himself, Bruno Mars & Cardi B, Fall Out Boy, G Herbo etc. Check out the image posted above to see a small sampling of the soundtrack listing for NBA 2K19. Fans can listen to the full soundtrack on Spotify (here). And check out the rest of the soundtrack listing below:

– “Speaking Gently” by BadBadNotGood

– “Hands Off My Body” by Ball Park Music

– “The Last One” by Black Veil Brides

– “NoEyeInTeam” by Childish Major

– “Ankle Bully” by Dribble2much

– “New Rules (Alison Wonderland Remix)” by Dua Lipa AND Alison Wonderland

– “Swervin” by EMoneyOne 11 & Skippa Da Flippa

– “Go Thru Face” by Frisco, Shorty, and JME

– “I Can’t Hold On” by GTA, Anna Lunoe, Dillon Francis, and Wax Motif

– “Really Got It” by Jerreau

– “Music to My Ears” by Keyz N Krates and Tory Lanez

– “Game Over” by Lil’ Flip

– “Wanna Be a Baller (Edited Album Version)” by Lil’ Troy

– “Sauce It Up” by Lil Uzi Vert

– “Fly” by Marshmello and Leah Culver

– “Hop Out” by A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Ferg

– “Still Tippin’ by Mike Jones, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug

– “Rock It” by PRhyme

– “Attention” by Rich Brian and Offset

– “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes

– “Anti” by SOB X RBE

– “Up Right Now” by Supa Bwe and Xavier Omär

– “No Escapin’ This” by The Beatnuts

– “Outstanding” by The Gap Stand

– “The Mountain” by Three Days Grace

– “Mirage” by Toro y Moi

– “sweet sweet” by Travis Scott

– “A-Team” by Travis Scott

– “Praktice” by Young M.A

