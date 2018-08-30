NBA 2K19 The Neighborhood: New Features, Details & More

The biggest change to NBA 2K18 was the addition of the sandbox area called the Neighborhood. This mode gave players unparalleled control that will be improved upon in NBA 2K19.

Players were able to enter a special instance that allowed them to walk into different buildings and do different things with their characters. The mode almost felt like a Grand Theft Auto type area but just with basketball instead. While it did have its issues, the Neighborhood mode was pretty well received by fans of the game.

A new trailer for NBA 2K19’s Neighborhood mode dropped recently showcasing some of the new things players will be able to do.

We got a look at the Jordan Rec Center along with several new places. The biggest addition looks to be the Under Armour Cages which presents a streetball mode in NBA 2K19. From the trailer we can see players jumping on special spots of the court as they’re able to get some serious hang time and pull off NBA Jam-style dunks.

There’s also a place called Wheels where players will be able to stop in and grab a bike or scooter to ride around on in the Neighborhood. We imagine this year’s Neighborhood will be bigger and better than last year’s so you might end up needed quicker ways to get around.

There hasn’t been word on how many players will be in any given instance of the Neighborhood but it seems like this year might end up holding more players than before. Last year when the game released we saw several players spawning in at once which created some server issues for players.

There will be daily awards available by spinning the prize wheel and competing in events. It looks like there will be several Fortnite-inspired dances here such as Hype, Orange Justice and the Floss.

We likely won’t see the full-blown Neighborhood mode until the final release of NBA 2K19 but the Prelude mode drops tomorrow. This will at least give players a chance to create their character so they will be ready for the official release.

Beginning today players are able to download the MyNBA2K19 companion app on Android and iOS devices which allows players to scan their face to get that sent into the MyPlayer mode of the official game. In a way this gives players a head start on their Prelude which in turn is a head start on the official game.

We’ll certainly know a lot more once NBA 2K19 officially comes out and we’re able to get a chance to create our characters and explore for ourselves.

NBA 2K19: The Prelude will be available August 31 on PS4 and Xbox One. NBA 2K19 will be available on September 11, 2018 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who purchase the Anniversary Edition will receive access to the game beginning on September 7.

