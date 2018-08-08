Nintendo Kills Luigi and the Internet Loses Its Damn Mind

Nintendo hosted a new Direct today that revolved around the highly anticipated Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While there were a ton of amazing reveals, perhaps the most exciting was the announcement of Castlevania’s Simon Belmont as a new fighter. Yet, his big debut was overshadowed by one thing – Nintendo outright murdered Luigi in the trailer.

The video shows Luigi investigating Dracula’s Castle – which really seems above his paygrade – only to be cut down by a monster. That’s right, Nintendo had Death outright kill Luigi and try to steal his soul. If you’re keen on murdering characters Nintendo may I suggest Wario?

Sure it looked like he was going to be fine – maybe – after Simon saved him, but the mental damage has been done. Of course, the internet reacted as any reasonable person would and lost their damn minds at this injustice. Here are some of the best reactions:

THE YEAR OF LUIGI IS OVER FINALLY pic.twitter.com/XNHjYRPG95 — Guilherme Jacobs (@GhostJacobs) August 8, 2018

remember that time when sakurai murdered mario and luigi pic.twitter.com/t0GfBAsAg4 — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) August 8, 2018

I can't believe that Luigi got killed while he was literally scared to Death pic.twitter.com/sy2fbQzWVj — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 8, 2018

First he gets possessed by a tennis racket in Mario Tennis Aces, then he literally gets his soul ripped out of him in Smash. Nintendo has been putting Luigi through hell this year pic.twitter.com/Idv6ISOCXy — Typing of the Red (@Jiikae) August 8, 2018

Can’t believe in this, the 5th year of Luigi, our saviour has been canonically killed by Death’s scythe — Chris Higgins 🔚 (@higgyC) August 8, 2018

nintendo just killed luigi, this is canon pic.twitter.com/szG9ydOWmJ — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) August 8, 2018

LUIGI DIED THIS CANNOT BE HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/Pg5t0rBBMJ — ＮＩＣＯＬＡＴＥ (@Nicolatterino) August 8, 2018

don’t let the announcement of King K Rook distract you from the fact that LUIGI IS DEAD pic.twitter.com/hVjlXLvDuj — Stonepa (@Stonepa11) August 8, 2018

why is nintendo's theme for smash bros ultimate killing their main characters mario, mega man got ripped apart by ridley luigi got his soul stolen by scary ghost — Haedox (@Haedox) August 8, 2018

luigi when sakurai told him he's gotta go to dracula's castle pic.twitter.com/5xBqYMwPFt — coastward @ home (@coastward) August 8, 2018

2013: The Year of Luigi. Everything is good and nice.

2018: Luigi is DEAD. The world is on fire. — Chris Schilling (@schillingc) August 8, 2018

Poor Luigi, he didn’t deserve this. We understand killing Mario, but why would you hurt everyone’s favorite ghost hunter? It doesn’t help that King Dedede was attacked by King K. Rool at the end of the Direct. Currently, we can only assume that the new, unannounced mode revolves around investigating this horrendous crime.

For those who missed it, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will feature 103 stages and 900 individual music tracks. This title will also introduce a stage swapping mechanic that allows players to change between two different maps while a match is going on. Additionally, there are a number of new assist trophies such as Alucard and Monster Hunter’s Rathalos.

King K. Rool has also been confirmed as a new combatant, alongside the Echo Fighters’ Dark Samus and Chrom. For a full breakdown of everything that appeared during the direct make sure to check out our recap.

Now if you excuse us, we need to arrange a funeral for the goodest boy in Smash Bros.

