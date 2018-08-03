Overwatch Summer Games 2018 Announced

Overwatch’s Summer Games event will return from August 9 to August 30, 2018.

Blizzard made the announcement via their Twitter account. They also confirmed that Lucioball will return. It is not confirmed just yet if the ranked version of Lucioball will also return.

You’ll get a kick out of this! ⚽ Team up with your friends for Summer Games on August 9. pic.twitter.com/VSyxMDTrc3 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 3, 2018

It’s expected that the Summer Games skins will return to the Loot Boxes as well. No new skins have been announced for the event just yet.

The Summer Games event was previously held in August 2016 and August 2017. The first event introduced Lucio Ball, where players try to hit a ball to the opponent’s goal while playing as Lucio. The second event introduced the ranked version of Lucio Ball. Both events introduced new skins based on sports players and summertime attire.

We will update when more information about Summer Games 2018 is announced.

This update is hot off the heels of the release of new tank hero Wrecking Ball on July 24. The update also made Sombra’s invisibility ability infinite and weakened Hanzo’s Storm Arrow ability among many other changes.

