Pokemon Go Community Day September 2018 Features Chikorita

Chikorita will be the featured Pokemon for Community Day September 2018 in Pokemon Go, according to Niantic.

Community Day September 2018 will be held on September 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Chikorita caught during Community Day will know an exclusive move upon evolving into Meganium, according to Niantic. Since the Kanto starter Pokemon Bulbasaur was able to learn the powerful move Frenzy Plant upon evolving into Venusaur when caught during the Community Day it was featured in, we believe that the Johto starter Pokemon Chikorita will be able to learn Frenzy Plant when it evolves into Meganium. However the exclusive move has yet to be confirmed by Niantic.

We can also expect a significant increase in the chance of acquiring a Shiny variant of Chikorita, as was the case with previous Community Days.

In addition to having Chikorita encountered more often, Community Day will also offer triple catch bonus XP and three hour Lure Modules according to Niantic.

Niantic also announced the dates for the other two Community Days in the fall: October 21 and November 10.

The news comes hot off the heels of the last Community Day on August 11 and August 12 which featured Eevee and its exclusive move of Last Resort.

