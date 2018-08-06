Pokemon Go Eevee Exclusive Move for Community Day Revealed

The exclusive move for Eevee during Community Day in Pokemon Go has been revealed on the official Pokemon Go Community Day website and the game’s official Twitter account.

The exclusive move is Last Resort. The only thing we know so far about the move is that it’s normal-type, according to what appears to be a Pokemon Go newsletter posted to The Silph Road subreddit. Nothing else is known about how the move functions in Pokemon Go at this time.

Last Resort will be granted to all Eevee caught or hatched during Community Day, which is August 11 and 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET both days according to the official Community Day website. It is not confirmed yet if Last Resort will transfer to Eevee’s evolutions.

Get ready, Trainers! Eevee caught during our special two-day Community Day in August will know the Normal-type attack Last Resort, a #PokemonGOCommunityDay exclusive!

In the main Pokemon games, Last Resort was a Normal-type move with a power of 140 and an accuracy of 100 percent, according to Bulbapedia. The move will fail unless the Pokemon has used all of its other moves at least once. So we’re thinking that Last Resort will be a Charge Move in Pokemon Go due to its high power. The move was also introduced in the fourth generation of Pokemon games (Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, & Platinum), further providing hope for a release of Sinnoh region Pokemon in the near future.

What’s interesting about Last Resort in the main games as it relates to Eevee is that if an Eevee knows Last Resort and is holding the Eevium Z, it can then use its exclusive Z-Move of Extreme Evoboost according to Bulbapedia. The Z-Move increases all of the user’s stats by two stages each. We’re not sure if Z-Moves will ever be incorporated into Pokemon Go, but it would be pretty sweet if an Eevee with Last Resort could also learn Extreme Evoboost.

In addition to making Eevee more frequently available in the wild, Community Day also grants triple Stardust for catching Pokemon and three hour Lure Modules for the duration of the event.

Shiny Eevee will also be more commonly found in the wild. According to Forbes, the shiny rate for the featured Pokemon during Community Day is from three to five percent.

User danielslalleva compiled a list of all the CPs of Eevee that indicate it has 100 percent IVs. You can check out that list below:

The last Community Day in July offered Squirtles that, when evolved into Blastoise, learned the exclusive move of Hydro Cannon.

