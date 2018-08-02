Pokemon Go Field Research List for August 2018

New Field Research tasks have appeared for August 2018 in Pokemon Go.
The most notable reward for completing these tasks is acquiring the Legendary Pokemon Raikou, as Niantic previously confirmed.
Another notable reward is the Hoenn region Pokemon Spinda. Spinda is unique in that it has eight different variants with different spot patterns, as dataminer Charles discovered. However, it appears that only the eighth variant can be caught in Pokemon Go right now, with players on The Silph Road subreddit anticipating the release of the seventh variant. They believe that if the seventh variant is released, then that would point to a hidden countdown to the release of Sinnoh region Pokemon.
But that’s not all. Players have also found shiny versions of Snubbull and Houndour by completing the research tasks that reward those Pokemon. This is the first time we’ve seen shiny variants of those two Pokemon.
Here is a full list of the Field Research Tasks for August 2018 and what they reward, courtesy of user Kryd0s on The Silph Road subreddit:
Evolution & Power Up
Evolve a Meowth – Houndour
Evolve a Pokemon- Eevee
Power Up a Pokemon Five Times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Bulbasaur
Transfer 10 Pokemon – Misdreavus
Catch Five Weather-Boosted Pokemon – Vulpix
Throwing
Land Three Curveball Throws in a Row – Spinda
Make Five Nice Throws – Voltorb
Make Three Great Throws – Gastly
Make Three Great Throws in a Row – Onix
Make Three Excellent Throws in a Row – Larvitar
Raids
Win a Level 3 Raid or Higher – Dratini
Battle
Battle in a Gym – Mankey
Win 3 Gym Battles – Jynx
Battle in a Gym Five Times – Machop
Use a Super Effective Charge Attack Seven Times – Electrabuzz
Catch
Catch Five Electric-Type Pokemon – Mareep
Catch a Meowth or Growlithe – Electrike
Catch a Skitty or Poochyena – Snubbull
Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp
Use Five Berries to Catch a Pokemon – Girafarig
Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini
Hatch
Hatch an Egg – Lanturn or Exeggcute
Hatch Three Eggs – Magmar
Hatch 5 Eggs – Chansey
In addition, the following reward Pokemon can appear as their shiny variant when catching them: Houndour, Snubbull, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Larvitar, Dratini, Mareep, and Magikarp.
If you complete seven different research tasks on seven different days, then you can catch Raikou. This means that you can catch a maximum of four different Raikou this month. You have to catch the Pokemon yourself using your own Pokeballs, but unlike Raids you don’t have to battle it first and you have an unlimited amount of chances to catch the Pokemon. Be sure to use curveballs, Ultra Balls, and Razz Berries to increase your chances to catching the Pokemon.
