Pokemon Go Field Research List for August 2018

New Field Research tasks have appeared for August 2018 in Pokemon Go.

The most notable reward for completing these tasks is acquiring the Legendary Pokemon Raikou, as Niantic previously confirmed.

Another notable reward is the Hoenn region Pokemon Spinda. Spinda is unique in that it has eight different variants with different spot patterns, as dataminer Charles discovered. However, it appears that only the eighth variant can be caught in Pokemon Go right now, with players on The Silph Road subreddit anticipating the release of the seventh variant. They believe that if the seventh variant is released, then that would point to a hidden countdown to the release of Sinnoh region Pokemon.

But that’s not all. Players have also found shiny versions of Snubbull and Houndour by completing the research tasks that reward those Pokemon. This is the first time we’ve seen shiny variants of those two Pokemon.

Here is a full list of the Field Research Tasks for August 2018 and what they reward, courtesy of user Kryd0s on The Silph Road subreddit:

Evolution & Power Up Evolve a Meowth – Houndour

Evolve a Pokemon- Eevee

Power Up a Pokemon Five Times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Bulbasaur

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Misdreavus

Catch Five Weather-Boosted Pokemon – Vulpix Throwing Land Three Curveball Throws in a Row – Spinda

Make Five Nice Throws – Voltorb

Make Three Great Throws – Gastly

Make Three Great Throws in a Row – Onix

Make Three Excellent Throws in a Row – Larvitar Raids Win a Level 3 Raid or Higher – Dratini Battle Battle in a Gym – Mankey

Win 3 Gym Battles – Jynx

Battle in a Gym Five Times – Machop

Use a Super Effective Charge Attack Seven Times – Electrabuzz Catch Catch Five Electric-Type Pokemon – Mareep

Catch a Meowth or Growlithe – Electrike

Catch a Skitty or Poochyena – Snubbull

Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp

Use Five Berries to Catch a Pokemon – Girafarig

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini Hatch Hatch an Egg – Lanturn or Exeggcute

Hatch Three Eggs – Magmar

Hatch 5 Eggs – Chansey

In addition, the following reward Pokemon can appear as their shiny variant when catching them: Houndour, Snubbull, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Larvitar, Dratini, Mareep, and Magikarp.

If you complete seven different research tasks on seven different days, then you can catch Raikou. This means that you can catch a maximum of four different Raikou this month. You have to catch the Pokemon yourself using your own Pokeballs, but unlike Raids you don’t have to battle it first and you have an unlimited amount of chances to catch the Pokemon. Be sure to use curveballs, Ultra Balls, and Razz Berries to increase your chances to catching the Pokemon.

