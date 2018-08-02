Pokemon Go Trading Event Now Live

A special trading event is now live in Pokemon Go, developer Niantic announced. The event lasts from now until August 19 at 9:00 p.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) and offers a bunch of bonuses to trading Pokemon.

All trades including Special Trades will cost 25 percent less Stardust. You’ll also earn more Candy during each trade up to six Candies. And if you receive a Pokemon not currently in your Pokedex from a trade, you’ll earn triple the XP – from 500 XP to 1,500 XP. Accorrding to Pokemon Go Hub, this XP boost also stacks with the Lucky Egg so that you earn 3,000 XP.

Trading Pokemon gives you the chance of both Pokemon turning into Lucky Pokemon. This means that those Pokemon will require 50 percent less Stardust to evolve, according to our previous report. The longer your Pokemon have been in storage, the more likely they are of becoming Lucky Pokemon when traded. In addition, Lucky Pokemon are guaranteed to have an IV stat of 10 in HP, attack, and defense each (Pokemon can have a maximum of 15 in each stat), according to Pokemon Go Hub.

