10 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Mobile) Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Four letters – PUBG. Gamers everywhere instantly have an idea of what that acronym stands for.

If you’ve been living under a rock, then let us explain this gaming phenomenon. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a strategic shooter that lets players fight for survival under battle royale rules. Ever since it landed on PC’s in 2017, PUBG has amassed a massive following and parlayed its success by launching on consoles and mobile. Ruling as the last man or woman standing and getting that “Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner!” message on your screen is a pretty tough thing to do. Luckily, we got together with the Tencent Community Team and came away with this extensive tips guide for the mobile version of their game.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for PUBG Mobile:

Download the PUBG Mobile APK here.

1. Plan Your Landing

• Choosing where to land can make or break your match. Some players will brag about always landing in an extremely busy area that has a lot of loot, such as Pochinki, the School, or the Military Base. While these locations have a lot of weapons and supplies, many players will land at them. More people around such locations makes it more difficult to stay alive, especially since killing one person can reveal your location to a bystander. Try landing in less-crowded places like the Mansion, Mylta, and Severny instead, so that you can loot in peace and still find enough supplies to take down the Pochinki survivors.

2. Get There First

• Wherever you choose to land, make sure to get there as fast as possible. Nothing is worse than landing with someone else already armed and waiting for you. Pick your spot and speed up your descent so that you are the first team on the ground and will be ready to take out the unarmed latecomers.

3. Find a Weapon!

• After you have picked a place to land and beat all the other players there, you should have only one thing on your mind. Get a weapon, any weapon, as fast as you can. Other people might be dropping in the same area as you, so you want to be ready for any encounters that might happen. You can worry about finding the best armor and weapon pairing later. The first thing you should do is make sure you have a weapon and quickly check your surroundings so that you don’t end up with one of the embarrassing “Too Soon” Dog Tags for players who get eliminated early.

4. Start Shooting When in Range

• It’s quite common for players to get excited whenever they see someone, however, it’s important for them to exercise restraint and not just start shooting. If you see another player and they don’t see you, work on getting yourself into a better position and ensuring that they are within range of your weapon/scope combination. That way, you’ll be able to finish the kill rather than getting in a shootout.

5. Put on Your Headphones

• PUBG on mobile does an excellent job of alerting you with visual cues about where enemies are shooting from and when they are moving around you. As good as the visual cues are, there’s a good chance that you won’t notice the visual cues at times and smarter opponents will not make loud enough moves to register on your screen. Use your headphones to make sure no one is sneaking up on you.

6. Get Mic’d Up

• Don’t be shy about using voice chat while you are playing with a squad. Turn it on and communicate! You’ll be able to make plans on the fly and give commands much faster than choosing a Quick Chat command, giving your team an advantage over the other teams that are just texting.

7. Sure is Hard to Hit a Moving Target…

• While it seems obvious that you should make yourself harder to hit, players often forget to move around while they’re being shot at. Remember to do whatever it takes to make yourself a tougher target. Dodge, jump, crouch, zigzag, or even twirl. Do anything that will help you avoid some of the enemy’s fire to give yourself time to find them and fight back.

8. Customize Your Controls

• Players often make a lot of excuses about misfiring or hitting the wrong button when in combat. PUBG on mobile allows players to change their control scheme in just about any way they like. Move buttons to desired locations on your screen, change the sizes of buttons, and more in the stings menu. Also, try out the Floating Fire Button scheme. It’s a real game changer!

9. Take a Deep Breath…

• Swimming is one of the most dangerous things you can do in PUBG on mobile. It leaves you out in the open and takes away your ability to use weapons. However, there are certain times where you’ll have no choice but to take a dive into the water and swim your way to safety. When this happens, your best bet is to stay underwater for as long as possible. Come up for air only as needed, then dive and swim again. This way enemies are less likely to spot you and you can swim away from where they are shooting. Make sure to get underwater anytime you are forced to swim.

10. Hold the Back Button While Falling, Train Your Reflexes in Arcade Mode, Remember to Stock Up on All the Items You May Need, and Squad Up!

• If you’re falling off a cliff or jumping off one, hold the back button to hug the wall and reduce the speed of your descent. This neat little trick helps lower the damage you receive when you finally hit the ground.

• Arcade Mode reduces both the map size and match duration. They also place a lot of players in a small area. This means that you’ll likely run into a lot more enemies in a short period of time during these matches. Use this as a training ground to teach yourself to aim, shoot, and move between enemies faster.

• A decent weapon will help you most early on in a match, however, when you get closer to the end of a match, you better hope you’ve collected a lot of other supplies. Many items are not auto-picked up for you, so make sure you remember to pick up items like grenades, gas, Molotov cocktails, and attachments for other weapons as you find them. That way you will have them later in a match when you absolutely need them.

• If you want a better idea of how other people are playing and the weapon/equipment combos they use, play some squad matches. You can see what your teammates prefer and who is more successful with specific items. This also gives you a better chance to check out different drop zones, shooting techniques, and learn to drive vehicles with a lower chance of being eliminated due to small mistakes since your team can come to your aid.

