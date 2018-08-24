A Massive Purple Box Has Spawned in Fortnite

Things are getting very strange in Fortnite today. After the release of the Week 7 challenges, players began to notice lighting striking the ground outside of Paradise Palms. Coming from the massive rift in the sky, many wondered if this was just a random, new environmental hazard introduced into the game. However, things took a weird turn when the lightning began to strike down a circle of cacti around a chest.

One after another these plants were removed until every single was turned to ash. Then sometime after the lightning struck again and created a massive purple cube over the chest. This building sized object is completely immune to all forms of damage and it elicits a strange sound when approached. There are also odd runes that occasionally appear along the side.

Here's the moment the cube was created (via @LootLakeBR): pic.twitter.com/4CtQlZIIV8 — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 24, 2018

If you strike or touch the chest you will be knocked back or into the air. Oddly enough it also grants you a small shield, so don’t be afraid to touch it. Epic Games has – to no surprise – remained quiet on the entire situation. The rift in the sky is also completely gone, which suggests that there won’t be anymore lightning.

However, if the cube knocks you back and you die to fall damage it will show an odd, glitchy symbol in the kill feed. Also, if you strike the cube while bouncing on top if it you will end up killing something inside of it. Fortnite has always brushed with the ideas of aliens and outer space, so this could signify a possible theme for Season 6.

This is clearly a sign of something bigger to come – especially with the massive change to Tomato Town earlier in the week. It begs the question if these two events are connected or if there’s something larger going down in Fortnite?

What do you think the cube is for? Let us know below!

