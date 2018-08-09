New Red Dead Redemption 2 Gameplay Trailer Drops

At long last a new Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay trailer has released. Rockstar first announced the trailer yesterday with a simple tweet telling us it was coming.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably the most anticipated game of the year after it has seen delays and small teasers over the past few years.

One thing some eagle-eyed viewers noticed in a previous trailer was perhaps a young John Marston. It’s not known if players will get a chance to play as John, but seeing a familiar face will be nice.

Here’s the new trailer:

The six minute trailer was captured entirely from in-game footage an introduces the game in 4K.

The game will serve as a prequel since it takes place in 1899. The original Red Dead Redemption took place in 1911 so we’re several years into the past here. Here’s a description of the game:

America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

Rockstar games tend to have legs and receive support long after their initial release, as is the case with Grand Theft Auto V.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases October 26 on Xbox One and PS4. No word has been given as to whether there will be a future PC release. The original Red Dead Redemption did not come to PC but GTA V did eventually find its way there. Given the popularity and hype surrounding this game a PC release does make sense.