Will Red Dead Redemption 2 Be on PC?

Red Dead Redemption 2′s new gameplay trailer dropped today showcasing the game in a 4K resolution and giving fans a little glimpse at what to expect for the upcoming title.

One thing that many players are wondering about is if there will be a PC release in the future. It took Grand Theft Auto V roughly two years to be ported from console to PC so we could possibly be looking at something similar here.

If you look at it through GTA V-colored glasses you might think a PC port is definitely on the horizon. However if you take a look at it from the original Red Dead Redemption side of things then things don’t look as good.

The original Red Dead Redemption released back in 2010 for Xbox 360 and PS3. There has always been a lot of outcry for a PC but the game has never been ported to PC.

Of course it’s still possible we could see a port of both games to PC at the same time but that’s if we’re being very optimistic.

We’ve seen games, Monster Hunter World, for example, release on console first but have a PC version delayed in an effort to get things running smoothly.

Grand Theft Auto V is consistently a top seller on Steam, especially now given its permanent price drop to $29.99. If Red Dead Redemption 2 performs well on console like it should, it will be hard for Rockstar to ignore the success it could have on PC.

Earlier this year PC Gamer reported (via VG24/7) that a Rockstar employee’s LinkedIn profile listed Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC along with the PS4 and Xbox One versions. The PC listing has since been deleted but you can see the screenshots here.

PC Gamer asked Take-Two, Red Dead Redemption 2’s publisher, if the game will be coming to PC and he gave a practical non-answer.

When asked about the possibility of Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to PC last year, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick only had this to say. “Any updates about any of our titles will come from our labels.”

As mentioned before, it’s tough to say for certain whether the title will come to PC. The success of GTA V shows that Rockstar games do have an audience on PC. It does seem a bit odd the original Red Dead Redemption never did come to PC.

Technically you can play Red Dead Redemption on PC if you sign up for the PlayStation Now service which lets you stream games to PC. It’s definitely not the same as running it natively but that seems like the best we’re going to get for right now.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases October 26 on Xbox One and PS4.