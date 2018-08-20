Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Collector Edition Detailed

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the newest title from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware. Set in ancient Japan, players assume the role of a shinobi who is left for dead by a rival clan. Dubbed Sekiro, this warrior is tasked with hunting down those who attacked him and kidnapped his lord. What follows is a bloody and brutal game where players battle against all types of men and monsters.
Originally revealed during the 2017 Video Game Awards, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set to release on March 22, 2019. FromSoftware have also announced a special Collector’s Edition of the game that will be available at GameStop for $89.99.
Here’s what you get with the Collector’s Edition:
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Map
- SteelBook
- Collectible Artbook
- Replica Game Coins
- Digital Soundtrack
- 7″ Shinobi Statue
For the unfamiliar, Sekiro introduces a mechanic that allows players to revive themselves on the spot. This is a stark contrast to FromSoftware’s previous games that send players back to a checkpoint upon their death. While you can use resurrection as a way to continue a tricky fight, this can also be used as a tool to catch foes off-guard.
If you can’t wait to get your hands on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it will be playable at Gamescom this year. There’s still a lot we don’t know about this title. but it is certainly shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of 2019.