Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Collector Edition Detailed

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the newest title from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware. Set in ancient Japan, players assume the role of a shinobi who is left for dead by a rival clan. Dubbed Sekiro, this warrior is tasked with hunting down those who attacked him and kidnapped his lord. What follows is a bloody and brutal game where players battle against all types of men and monsters.

Originally revealed during the 2017 Video Game Awards, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set to release on March 22, 2019. FromSoftware have also announced a special Collector’s Edition of the game that will be available at GameStop for $89.99.

Here’s what you get with the Collector’s Edition:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Map

SteelBook

Collectible Artbook

Replica Game Coins

Digital Soundtrack

7″ Shinobi Statue

For the unfamiliar, Sekiro introduces a mechanic that allows players to revive themselves on the spot. This is a stark contrast to FromSoftware’s previous games that send players back to a checkpoint upon their death. While you can use resurrection as a way to continue a tricky fight, this can also be used as a tool to catch foes off-guard.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it will be playable at Gamescom this year. There’s still a lot we don’t know about this title. but it is certainly shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of 2019.

