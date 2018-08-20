Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s Release Date Confirmed For March 2019

FromSoftware is known for delivering exceptionally challenging games with dynamic combat, beautifully crafted levels, and a surprisingly deep story. Famous for creating the Dark Souls series, the Japanese developer takes aim at ancient Japan with their newest game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Announced at the 2017 Video Game Awards and shown off during E3, many fans wondered when they would be able to get their hands on this title.

How you make the kill is incidental, as long as you make it yours. Get hands-on at Gamescom. pic.twitter.com/5pXeSdxpy9 — Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice (@sekirothegame) August 16, 2018

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait that long because Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set to release on March 22, 2019. Pre-orders for Sekiro will open up today and you can play this title on PS4, Xbox One, or PC. However, if you cannot wait until March, Sekiro will be playable during Gamescom.

For the unfamiliar, Sekiro turns the traditional FromSoftware formula on its head by letting players revive themselves on the spot. While this can save you from having to restart a difficult fight, resurrection can also be used as a tool to catch your foes off guard. Since most enemies reset their positions upon your death, you can wait until their backs are to you before coming back to life.

