5 Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

A ton of great Japanese RPG franchises have successfully made the transition to mobile.

Sega has certainly taken notice of this surprising trend and have decided to join the wave. Their Atlus produced demon collecting series, Shin Megami Tensei, has produced a brand new entry. Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2 has arrived with everything fans have appreciated the series for. There’s hundreds of demons to collect, send into battle, and enhance in order to further the mission of the Liberators. Use this tips guide and you won’t have any problem putting down those damned Acolytes!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2:

Download the Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2 APK here.

1. The Art of (Demon) Battle

• Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2 mainly focuses on you and your new profession as a Devil Downloader. As the newest member of the Liberators, you’ll be sent out into the world to fend off dangerous demons with your own party of four demonic allies. You’ll enter into a wealth of battles within the story, ascending floors of the “Aura Gate” dungeon, and PVP “Dx2 Battle” mode.

• As you unlock new Liberators, make sure you create a varied four-demon party for them. When you unlock enough three to four star ranked demons, those are the only type of allies you should bring into every battle. You should also consider the elemental weaknesses of the demons that will pop up during your next mission – study up on them beforehand and build your party accordingly. And as always, make as many friends as you can – you’ll always want to increase your party count from four to five with the help of a Support Demon.

• During battle, focus your attacks on an enemy’s weak point so you can get an extra turn. If a demon’s weaknesses haven’t been discovered yet, try out all your demon’s elemental attacks to you find out what they are. You should only rely on a demon’s physical attack when a foe is near death or when you have enough turns to risk performing one (physical attacks have a slight chance of not landing).

• Your group of Liberators can also play a part during battle thanks to their Skills. Don’t forget to unlock new Skills with the SP currency you acquire. Also, try to fulfill the requirements needed to Limit Break them. You’ll need all the help you can get as demon battles get a lot tougher over time. Be prepared for stronger competition by leveling up your favorite demons through replaying past battles and farming EXP.

2. Demons Sure Love to Talk…

• There’s so many ways that you can acquire new Demons. You can Summon them, create new ones via Fusion, and simply talk them into joining your roster. That last option only pops up during battle and you should never pass up the opportunity to have a quick convo.

• If you happen to have a “Demon Contract,” you won’t have to talk to a demon at all – using that item automatically causes a talkative demon to join you. You should only rely on this option when an especially strong and rare demon wants to speak with you. Here’s a few other things to remember while you’re attempting to add a new demon to your collection via talking.

• Some demons love to joke around, while others are a bit more aggressive in the way they interact with humans. Feel your way through the conversation based on the way they respond to you. Honesty is always key, too. If a demon asks for an item that you don’t have, let them know that you don’t have it.

• Afterwards they’ll usually ask for something else that you may actually have, which means you can fulfill their request and add them to your growing roster. Once you know the right answers to a particular demon’s questions, you’ll have an easier time acquiring them again. Picking up the same demons via talking should give you extra demons that can be put towards Fusion and Enhancing.

3. Be as Friendly as You Wanna Be!

• There are plenty of other human players performing the same missions you are. During battle, a request may pop up that requires you to either aid them with an attack or simply cheer them on. Always go for the first option – you’ll receive a good amount of “Fame” points that goes towards purchasing helpful items at HQ.

• Once a battle ends, send that person a friend request ASAP. You’ll want to build up a good roster of Support Demons as time goes on. Once you make it back to the Story Quests screen, tap on the rotating icons around the screen. You can send out even more Friend Requests, plus Praise other players so you can earn even more Fame.

4. Your Hideout Has Everything You’ve Ever Wanted and More

• The Liberators’ Hideout plays host to a number of places – the Summoning Portal, Liberators HQ, Store, Church of False Gods, Compendium, and Pandemonium. The Summoning Portal lets you purchase new demons, while the Church of False Gods lets you Fuse them. The Store lets you purchase a whole bunch of items. The Compendium provides info on every demon you’ve acquired thus far.

• As for the Pandemonium, this is where you’ll perform demon Enhancing, Awakening, Transferring, Evolving, Branding, and Selling. Check out the list below to see the requirements you’ll need to fulfill in order to unlock the Pandemonium’s other functions:

– Enhance: unlocked from the start once the Pandemonium is unlocked

– Sell: unlocked from the start once the Pandemonium is unlocked

– Evolve: complete the Order “Level up a 3-star or lower demon to its max level”

– Awaken: upgrade the Pandemonium to Level Two

– Brands: upgrade the Pandemonium to Level Three

– Transfer: upgrade the Pandemonium to Level Four

• The Liberators HQ handles a lot of important functions. This is the place where you’ll check out what Orders, Dailies, Missions, and Dx2 tasks you’re in the process of completing. You can also go to the Liberators HQ to exchange your Fame for valuable items and “Rank Up.”

5. Collect…Frogs?

• At the Liberators Hideout, there’s a special tab on the right side of the screen. Clicking on this option gives you access to special dialogue segments. The special intro event of the game (“Freak Storm”) continues as you collect Frogs.

• Frogs can be obtained by completing various battles and the Daily Missions given to you by that special event. There’s really no need to spend your Frogs on items – just collect as many of them as possible so you can see the event’s story all the way to its conclusion. You’ll get rewarded over time as you gather more Frogs anyways.

See Also