Slay the Spire Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Slay the Spire, the popular roguelike card game, is now making its way to the Nintendo Switch thanks to Humble Bundle.

Humble Bundle announced it was partnering with Nintendo and Mega Crit to bring the title to the Switch.

We're excited to announce we are working with Mega Crit, @NintendoEurope and @NintendoAmerica to bring Slay the Spire to the Nintendo Switch! #indiehighlights https://t.co/W22iV8xA90 — Humble Bundle (@humble) August 20, 2018

Slay the Spire launched back in late 2017 on Steam and became a very well-received title, rivaling Stardew Valley as one of the top indie games on the platform. With the impending move to the Switch it will look to wrestle control from Stardew Valley there as well.

The Switch version will feature Joy-Con and touch controls giving the Switch version a new sense of control that will be exclusive to that version. The Switch release will also be the first console release for Slay the Spire. A PS4 and Xbox One version do make a lot of sense given the popularity of the game but have not been announced as of yet.

Here are the features of the game as seen on Steam:

Three core characters that each have their own unique set of cards. (With more planned)

200+ fully implemented cards.

50+ unique combat encounters.

100+ different items to be found.

Procedurally generated levels.

Tons of unlockables.

There are many hours to be had in this game so players will definitely get their money’s worth for this title. It costs $15.99 on Steam so we can probably expect a similar price tag for the Switch version when it launches. No word has been given about the potential of a physical version.

Unfortunately we were only given an early 2019 release date for the title meaning we will have to wait at least the next several months for the game to become available on the Switch.

If you do want to try out Slay the Spire you could opt to pick it up on. It has a lower PC requirement so it might be able to run on your laptop if you want to try it.