Smash Direct Coming August 8: What to Expect

Another Nintendo Direct is coming and it’s focused on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

This Smash Direct will be here August 8 at 10 a.m. ET so we’ll likely be receiving a variety of leaks, rumors and hints leading up to it.

One of the hot discussions was whether or not Waluigi was going to be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or not. Nintendo has said that every character who was ever in Smash before would be in the game this time. That doesn’t mean Nintendo won’t be able to introduce new characters, it’d actually be pretty surprising if they didn’t.

Author’s Note: We don’t have any solid information about the upcoming Direct. Everything in the post is strictly speculation.

With this Smash Direct we can likely expect to see more gameplay, especially since Nintendo is trying to push the new Smash as more of an esport and EVO 2018 just wrapped up.

Tune in 8/8 at 7am PT for a Super #SmashBrosUltimate Direct livestream, featuring new game information delivered by director Masahiro Sakurai! pic.twitter.com/Df3xxTCTGR — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) August 5, 2018

More gameplay is essentially a given but it would be nice to receive more information about new characters. The fans have spoken and they want Waluigi. It’s not really clear whether that is a troll everyone is in on or if players truly want Waluigi.

There are numerous characters Nintendo can add to the game outside of Waluigi. Nintendo has secured some third-party titles on the Switch and we have seen third-party characters appear in Smash lately such as Snake, Sonic and Cloud. This means characters like Rayman and even DOOM guy could be a possibility.

One thing fans will have to worry about is seeing unconfirmed leaks and taking them as fact. It happens with every Nintendo Direct because the fans hop on the hype train and let it take them to where they want to go.

The current roster is incredibly large as it is but Nintendo has to have some tricks up its sleeve. With the advent of DLC and how Nintendo has been utilizing it with their recent games it just doesn’t make sense for Nintendo to not have more characters on the way.

The current roster sits at a whopping 65 fights but as seen on the website, there is still room for expanding it further. Ridley and Inkling are brand new fighters in the Smash universe and we expect to see even more in the future.

On the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate website there has been a countdown showcasing the characters, music and stages in the months leading up to the release. You can take a look at it right here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch December 7, 2017. For more Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news stay with us here at Heavy.

