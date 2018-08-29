Marvel’s Spider-Man: Release Date, Deluxe Edition & More

September is shaping up to be a good month for PS4 owners with the releases of Dragon Quest XI and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

It has been years since we’ve last seen a Spider-Man game on the market and it looks like this one has the chance to be the best game since, day we say it, Spider-Man 2.

We still have about a week to go for the release of Spider-Man but we do have a lot of information to share.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Release Date

We are pleased to announce that #SpiderManPS4 has GONE GOLD for its worldwide release on September 7th. Thanks to @PlayStation and @MarvelGames for their support in the creation of this original Spider-Man adventure. pic.twitter.com/iD4mJmqGfK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 30, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a PlayStation 4 exclusive and it comes out September 7. If you’re lucky enough to catch one in stock you can get an exclusive Spider-Man PS4 Pro that comes with the game, a controller and the console for $399.

Soon after the release we’re going to be seeing several DLC packs coming to the game with the first one on the way October 23.

This will be the first of three planned DLC packs:

October 23: Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

November 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars

December 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining

Those three DLC make up The City That Never Sleeps bundle and you can purchase it for $24.99, or you can opt to purchase the Deluxe Edition to save a couple dollars.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Deluxe Edition

The Spider-Man Deluxe Edition will come with the base game along with the three announced DLCs.

Pre-ordering the game will get you the game, first of all, but it will also get you a variety of additional content:

Spidey Suit Pack

Skill Points

Early Unlock of a Spider-Drone Gadget

Spider-Man PS4 Custom Theme

Spider-Man PSN Avatar

The DLC on its own is $24.99 but if you purchase the Deluxe Edition you’ll be able to save money as it will cost $79.99 for the game and DLC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Collector’s Edition

If you’re a huge fan of Spider-Man then you might even want to opt for the Collector’s Edition of the game.

The Collector’s Edition comes with the base game, the DLC and a nice Spider-Man statue.

Full game

Custom Steelbook

White Spider Sticker

Mini Artbook – Contains unique, early-look concepts and unreleased artwork

Collector’s Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man Statue by Gentle Giant

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps – consists of three-post launch story chapters featuring new characters and missions. Users will receive DLC by March 2019.

The same pre-order benefits apply to the Collector’s, Deluxe and Standard edition of the game.