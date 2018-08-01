Stardew Valley PC Multiplayer Out Now, Switch Coming Next

The long-awaited Stardew Valley multiplayer function has finally arrived.

There has been a lot of hype building up to this release but now PC, Mac and Linux players are able to play together without opting into a beta. To make things even better there is Steam and GOG cross-play so it doesn’t matter where you purchased the game.

Here are the multiplayer features you can look forward to:

4 Player Farming – Invite 1-3 players to join you as farmhands, either starting from scratch or diving in from your latest single player save

Work Together – Each player lives in their own cabin on the host farm as you work together to achieve common goals such as farming, mining, fighting, fishing, foraging and festival participation

Chat box & Custom Emojis – Communicate using the new chat box feature with coloured text and nearly 200 custom Stardew Valley emojis

Multiplayer Marriage – Farmhands can choose to woo Pelican Town’s NPCs, or craft a wedding ring to propose to a fellow Player. You can also divorce or ban farmhands by demolishing their cabins.

Scalable Difficulty – As more hands are better than one, players will be able to scale profit margin or produce sold to change the difficulty level of a multiplayer farm

Steam & GOG Cross-Play – The update supports cross-play between Steam and GOG Galaxy, bringing together all Windows, Mac and Linux players

But what about console players?

It has been announced that Nintendo Switch owners will receive access to multiplayer next which will then be followed by Xbox One and PS4. It has long been said the Switch will become the first console to receive the multiplayer update and it appears the developers are still focusing on that.

We learned the development team shifted to multiplayer earlier this year and now it is ready roughly half a year later. When Stardew Valley multiplayer comes to console we’ll be sure to let you know.

