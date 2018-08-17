Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 6 Begins Today, Here Are The Rules

Another week of Fortnite’s Summer Skirmish kicks off today and with it comes a whole new week of action and mayhem.

The event traditionally begins at 5 p.m. EST and then again Saturday at 1 p.m. EST. Today’s event begins at 12 p.m. EST so it’s a much earlier start. If you’ve been following the Fortnite esports scene at all you’ll know that Friday afternoons and nights used to be the day of Keemstar’s Friday Fortnite tournaments.

These tournaments were set up by Keemstar and had the teams competing against each other go into a squads game and and whichever duo recording the most kills in two rounds would move onto the next round.

Fortnite’s Summer Skirmish has effectively replaced that tournament as it is able to offer the players more money for their competition.

Week six seems like it will use the same format as the previous week which is the King Pin format. Here’s what the official site says about the format:

Each game, teams will be ranked on based on the points earned in a single game. Eliminations earn players points that will be scored at the end of each match. Earning a Victory Royale will provide a team with a 3x Elimination bonus in the next match. Elimination: +1 Point

Victory Royale: 3x Elimination Bonus Next Match

7+ Eliminations: 2x Elimination Bonus Next Match

The website doesn’t yet have the players participating at the time of writing. Viewers will be able to track the event live on the website as it updated and also by watching it on Twitch.

Viewers will be able to watch the event on Fortnite’s official Twitch channel or watch along with their favorite streamer on their own broadcast.

