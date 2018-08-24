Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 7 Begins Today, Here Are The Rules

A new week of Fortnite’s Summer Skirmish kicks off today and with it comes two more days of mayhem.

The event typically kicks off at 5 p.m. EST on Friday and then again on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST. Last week’s event operated a little differently as it started at 12 p.m. EST. Fortnite hasn’t tweeted about a different start time so we’re assuming it’ll start at the same time until said otherwise.

If you’ve been involved in the Fortnite esports scene then you’ll probably know Fridays used to be the days of Keemstar’s Friday Fortnite tournaments which used to pit streamers against one another. His tournament has been replaced by the Summer Skirmish due to Epic Games offering more money for their tournaments.

I’ll bring back #FridayFortnite if @EpicGames says sorry for bullying me. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 18, 2018

This week’s format mixes it up after staying the same for two weeks in a row. This week’s format is called Big Bonus and here’s the description given from Fortnite’s website:

Each game, Duos will be ranked based on the points earned in a single game. Victory Royales and Eliminations earn players points that will be scored at the end of each match. The Duo with the most points at the end of the series wins.

The website doesn’t yet list the participants but that will be updated once the games actually begin.

Viewers will be able to watch along through the official Fortnite Twitch channel or watch with their favorite streamers as they participate. There is only one more week left after this one so the Summer Skirmish is winding down.

Epic Games has offered up a lot of money in Fortnite esports tournaments so the Summer Skirmish will more than likely be replaced by another tournament once this one wraps up.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

