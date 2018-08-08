Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Secret Mode: What Is It?

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct gave us a ton of new information from the arrival of Simon Belmont and King K. Rool to the announcement of 103 unique stages. But one mystery still remains.

Towards the end of the Direct, the main menu of the game was shown off. However, the mode highlighted in green as well as one of the options in the black column to the right are pixelated. What could possibly be these modes?

One Twitter user by the name of noctulescent zoomed in each frame of the pixelated name of the green-highlighted mode and found that it said “spirits.”

To further add credibility to their claim, they took a look at the Japanese version of the Direct and found that the characters スピリッツ were visible. These characters form the word for “spirit” in Japanese katakana.

in the japanese trailer, it's also visible, and it says スピリッツ which is the english word "spirits" in katakana ; not the word for spirit in japanese. pic.twitter.com/qatIqGLkde — l'attardé (@noctulescent) August 8, 2018

The user then edited the images together to show that they form the word “spirits.”

Noctulescent believes that the pixelated filter ends at the border of the screen capture and the fall-off opacity still allows for some visibility on the last line of pixels at the edges off of the screen since it cannot cover information from outside the video. Apparently it’s a beginner’s mistake and an easy fix.

As for the pixelated image in the black column, we still don’t know.

So it’s pretty apparent that the new mode will be called “spirits.” Unfortunately that isn’t a lot to go off of. We do know that Luigi turns into a specter in Simon Belmont’s reveal trailer.

