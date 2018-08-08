Super Smash. Bros Ultimate Simon Belmont & King K. Rool Reveal Trailers

These character reveal leaks for fighting games are as legit as they come nowadays.

Days earlier, Super Smash Bros. fans got an announcement of a new Nintendo Direct focused directly on Ultimate. Today (August 8), the game’s informative live stream gave us all the character announcement we’ve all be waiting for – Simon Belmont is coming to Smash! Simon’s moveset incorporates the usage of his trusty sub-items, such as a bottle of holy water and the cross boomerang. His main weapon comes in the form of his signature chained whip, which retains its properties from the classic NES Castlevania entries. Along with the addition of Simon is his his fitting Echo Fighter, Richter Belmont, and the newest stage (Dracula’s Castle). The last bit of Castlevania news in Smash is the addition of Alucard as an Assist Trophy.

Simon Belmont wasn’t the only Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character announcement, however. Donkey and Diddy Kong’s mortal enemy is also joining the fray – King K. Rool! The big lizard sports his regal attire and is also capable of donning his pirate captain costume. His special moves incorporates his ability to fire cannonballs and fling his royal crown. King K. Rool looks to be a power house on par with King DeDeDe.

Be sure to check out the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailers above as well as the entire Nintendo Direct.

See Also: