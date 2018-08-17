10 Talking Tom Candy Run Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

It should come as no surprise that Talking Tom has a sweet tooth.

So much so that he’s willing to chase down the robbers who stole some sweets from his candy store. The only way he’ll be able to recover it all is by running non-stop and picking up lost treats along the way. Talking Tom Candy Run is a colorful new endless runner that lets you play as Talking Tom and his band of fellow critters. The developers behind this new candy collecting experience want to aid you in your journey. Which is why they’ve partnered up with us to craft this tips guide.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Talking Tom Candy Run:

Download the Talking Tom Candy Run APK here.

1. Follow the Candy Trail

• There’s an almost unbroken trail of candy threading its way through every section of Talking Tom Candy Run, and sticking to it is always the safest thing to do. If it loops up, jump. If it loops up a lot, double jump. And if it runs close to the ground, slide. If the trail splits into two, pick one trail and stick to it. Occasionally, it might even be a good idea to step off the trail, but that brings us to Tip #2…

2. Take Risks!

• You’ll sometimes see power-ups, candies, or coins positioned off the trail, and they’re usually worth getting. But take care! The moves you need to perform in order to reach these tempting rewards need to be timed correctly, or else you’re in danger of hitting an obstacle.

3. Use Your Double-Jump

• Talking Tom Candy Run teaches you to double-jump from the very beginning and it’s important not to forget to use it. It’ll get you over high obstacles and across wide gaps, and you can sometimes use it to get to hard-to-reach rewards. Remember – you don’t have to tap the screen rapidly to double-jump. In fact, sometimes it’s better to leave a slight delay before the second tap.

4. Use the Slide Button to Cancel Jumps

• If you tap and hold the slide button when you’re in mid-air, you’ll come down to the ground very rapidly. This can be very useful if you’re about to fly into an obstacle after a badly timed jump. Be careful not to overuse this move though, as it can cause you to hit obstacles that you would otherwise have jumped over.

5. Upgrading a Character Increases the Duration of Their Special Power

• Whenever you collect a lightning power-up, your character performs a powerful special move, but at first it’ll last just a few seconds. To make it last longer, you need to collect that character’s cards and pay gold coins for upgrades. Each upgrade increases the duration of the special move. Those cards, by the way, are found in chests, which brings us to Tip #6…

6. Buy Chests

• You get chests in the tunnel checkpoints that you run through, but you can buy extra ones using coins and diamonds. Pretty much everything you find in chests is useful, so buy as many as you can. Just make sure you set aside some coins for upgrading characters.

7. Upgrade All of the Characters

• While you can always choose your first runner, the second one is selected randomly. So even if you always start with your favourite character, it’s still worth upgrading all the others as much as possible because you never know when they might be selected as your second runner.

8. Choose the Right Buddy for You

• Buddies give you powerful bonus abilities, so it can make a big difference depending on which one you pick. The first one you unlock, the Unicorn, drops random power-ups, which is very useful, but you have no control over which one it drops, and it sometimes drops them in places you can’t reach. The Smiley Face and Happy Cloud are both good if you’re hitting a lot of obstacles, and the Dragon, which has a similar effect to the characters’ own special powers, is really, really good.

9. Collect Your Daily Mission Rewards

• Every day, Talking Tom Candy Run gives you three missions to complete – these are a great way to earn extra rewards. They’re usually pretty easy, although you might need several runs to complete some of them. The hard part is actually remembering to collect the rewards. It’s tempting to just keep hitting the “GO!” button after every run, but if there’s a red exclamation mark (!) on the Home button, then that means there’s something new waiting for you.

10. Keep Playing to Unlock Tons of New Worlds

• In Talking Tom Candy Run, you don’t just earn points for bragging rights – you use them to unlock new worlds. Every world you unlock gets added into the mix, so after a while you could be running along a beach, through an amusement park, and even past some dinosaurs all in one run!

