Twitch Prime Is Removing Ad-Free Viewing Soon

Twitch Prime has been a strong source of income for many tops streamers, especially Ninja, but that might be changing soon.

Twitch Prime is undergoing some changes to its format and arguably the most important one is the removal of ad-free viewing. If you are a Twitch Prime member you are currently able to go into any stream you want, whether you are subbed to that streamer or not, and go into it without having an ad greet you.

Twitch says it has offered members more than $1,000 worth of Twitch Prime loot which has led them to look at their current format due to the increasing number of offers the service is providing. As a result of this some members might have their feathers ruffled with the upcoming change.

Beginning September 14 ad-free viewing will no longer be a feature of Twitch Prime. This means you will essentially be the same as a non-Prime member and still get the usual ads when going into streams that you aren’t subbed to. Here is what Twitch has to say about the matter:

As we have continued to add value to Twitch Prime, we have also re-evaluated some of the existing Twitch Prime benefits. As a result, universal ad-free viewing will no longer be part of Twitch Prime for new members, starting on September 14. Twitch Prime members with monthly subscriptions will continue to get ad-free viewing until October 15. If you already have an annual subscription, or if you upgrade to an annual subscription before September 14, you will continue with ad-free viewing until your next renewal date.

Twitch Prime will still feature the in-game loot for games like Warframe, Fortnite, Overwatch, etc. so you will still have that added benefit for being a member. Members will also still be able to sub to one streamer a month for free. Your exclusive badge will still remain a staple of Twitch Prime.

Whether this ends up having a significant impact on the overall membership of Twitch Prime remains to be seen. The service is offered free through Amazon Prime so it’s possible that we won’t see a huge drop-off, or any at all.

For those who want to keep their ad-free experience on Twitch they can look into signing up for Twitch Turbo. Like Twitch Prime, Turbo will give players an exclusive sub badge and also allow them to skip the ads.

We still have a little under a month before these changes go into effect so ad-free viewing will continue to be a mainstay for members until that point.

Twitch has said the changes are being made because advertising is good way for viewers to support a streamer. Twitch Partners have access to ad revenue which means they can run ads to make their viewers watch in a way to make a quick buck or two, depending on the number of viewers they have.

What do you think about all the changes coming to Twitch Prime in September? Let us know in the comment section below!