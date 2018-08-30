NBA 2K19 Ratings: Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup Revealed

Popular EA Sports video game NBA 2K19 is set to be released on September 11 (or September 7 for those who pre-ordered), and the player ratings are slowly coming out. For multiple NBA teams, we’ve already seen their starting lineups in 2K19 made public. One of those groups is the defending champion Golden State Warriors, who have a loaded starting lineup once again.

After adding former New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins in free agency, the NBA’s best team got even better. And as NBA writer Tomer Azarly revealed, the Warriors have a starting five which features each player holding a rating of 87 overall or better.

NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) ratings for the Golden State #Warriors' projected starting five: Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30): 95

Klay Thompson (@KlayThompson): 89

Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5): 97

Draymond Green (@Money23Green): 87

DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins): 90 pic.twitter.com/m7SuboMJna — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 30, 2018

While this group is loaded, and will likely be a very popular choice during gameplay, it’s worth noting that Cousins will almost certainly miss the start of the season. The Warriors’ new center suffered a torn Achilles last season and is unlikely to be ready for the opener.

According to 2Kratings.com, no other player on the Warriors roster has received their updated rating yet. Names such as Andre Iguodala, Jordan Bell, Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Jonas Jerebko are all still listed with their NBA 2K18 ratings.

We’ll update the ratings for the rest of Golden State’s roster after they’ve been released.