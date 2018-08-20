Season 5 Week 7 Challenge: How to Visit the Center of Named Locations

Another week, another set of challenges for players to complete in Fortnite. This week has players visiting different named locations in a single match. This may sound easy, but it can be quite tricky if you are playing alone. For those who have been playing Fortnite, this challenge will seem familiar as it has shown up in previous seasons.

(Author’s Note: Since the challenges have been leaked ahead of week 7 there is a chance the requirements could change. We will update this article based on any alterations made upon the release of this quest)

To finish this challenge you will need to visit the center of 4 named locations in a single match. This is easier said than done since the different major areas are pretty spread out. The actual center of an area will be labeled by a flag pole that triggers when you get close to it. You can find the flag in the middle of the location, but be careful since enemies can wait around these flags for people looking to finish the quest.

The trick to completing this challenge you will need to plan your route out before jumping from the bus. We highly recommend completing this quest in 50 vs 50 since there’s a better chance you can visit four areas without dying. There are three routes that allow you to hit four locations at a fairly speedy pace. Here are the four routes we recommend taking:

Lazy Links, Risky Reels, Wailing Woods, Tomato Town

Wailing Woods, Lonely Lodge, Retail Row, Dusty Divot

Snobby Shores, Greasy Grove, Tilted Towers, Shifty Shafts

Junk Junction, Haunted Hills, Pleasant Park, Tilted Towers

These aren’t the only routes you can take, but we found them to be some of the easiest. If you can, try to grab an ATK or golf cart, as the added mobility trivializes the difficulty of this challenge. For those playing Solos, just be careful when you enter each location. Don’t run right to the center because it’s an easy way to get yourself killed.

With a bit of luck this should be an easy Fortnite challenge to complete.

