WWE 2K19: Full Roster Listing of Announced Superstars

WWE 2K19 is ready to offer up a massive roster of your favorite male and female Superstars.

2K Sports, Yuke’s, and Visual Concepts always make it a habit of updating the roster for its annualized wrestling simulation series. For its 2018 release, the WWE 2K franchise will once again feature the best of Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, and NXT. Along with all those current-day Superstars, WWE 2K19 will also make several playable Hall of Famers available for play. Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey will be making her debut, plus legendary luchador Rey Mysterio will be making his return to the series. Fans should expect to hop into the squared circle with other big names, such as Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss and more.

As the full roster for WWE 2K19 gets revealed, we’ll be right here to make sure you know who’s been added. Check out the list below to see who’s going to be selectable as a playable Superstar:

– AJ Styles

– Charlotte (WrestleMania 32 Attire is a Deluxe Edition Bonus)

– Daniel Bryan

– Dusty Rhodes (Deluxe Edition Bonus)

– John Cena

– Kane

– Kofi Kingston

– “Macho Man” Randy Savage (Deluxe Edition Bonus)

– Pete Dunne

– Randy Orton

– Ric Flair (WrestleMania 24 Attire is a Deluxe Edition Bonus)

– Rey Mysterio (Pre-Order Bonus)

– Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat (Deluxe Edition Bonus)

– Ronda Rousey (Pre-Order Bonus)

– “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (Deluxe Edition Bonus)

– The Undertaker (2002 Biker Outfit is a Deluxe Edition Bonus)

– Tyler Bate

