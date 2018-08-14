WWE 2K19: Release Date, Trailers, Roster & More

The WWE 2K games have seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years.

Ever since making the transition to current-generation consoles, the series’ quality has risen in some areas and fallen in others. Last year’s WWE 2K18 entry was unfortunately hampered by a lackluster MyCareer mode, glitches/bugs, and a lack of oft-requested match types/modes. 2K Games, Yuke’s, and Visual Concepts have gone back to the drawing board for their next annual installment in their wrestling simulation franchise. WWE 2K19 looks to revitalize the long-running series with improved gameplay, the return of Showcase Mode, and several other upgrades.

Before you enter the digital squared circle, check out this extensive preview of WWE 2K19.

WWE 2K19 Release Date

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K19 will launch on October 9, 2018. For those of you who pick up the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition (Wooooo! Edition) of the game, you’ll be able to play WWE 2K19 early on October 5, 2018.

WWE 2K19 Reveal Trailer

WWE 2K19 Platforms

WWE 2K19 will be available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Gameplay Mechanics & Modes

WWE 2K19 hasn’t revealed a ton of details about any improvements made to the gameplay as of yet. We’ll be sure to list all of them in detail once they’re announced. As for modes, a returning mode and an all-new one will be featured in the game. WWE 2K19 Towers challenges players to compete against a different series of opponents under two different tower types.

You’ll be able to select a WWE Superstar or custom MyPLAYER character to compete in a Gauntlet (a Tower type that can only be beat during one session; no quitting or rest period is allowed) or Steps (a Tower type that lets you tackle it at your own pace). Some Towers come with their own set of Goals, Stipulations, and Match Types. Every one of them sticks to a certain theme, such as Legends.

As for what the MyPlayer Tower entails, check out the official details posted below:

– In addition to set of permanent Towers, players will find unique Daily, Weekly and even PPV-based Towers – Every single day, a new Tower will appear for players to take on, while every week, there will be a new weekly Tower that is a bit longer than the Daily Tower, so be sure to start early – Stars earned from these Towers count toward all PPV event and Road to Glory qualifications, so it’s a good idea to tackle these as often as possible – Finally, PPV Towers are active alongside WWE’s PPV schedule. To qualify for these Towers, players will need to meet a specific star requirement. Completing PPV Towers will unlock exclusive Superstar Parts for MyPLAYERs

The biggest Tower of all comes in the form of the AJ Styles Million Dollar Tower. The real-world stakes are raised a bit higher due to this tower being tied to the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge. Fans in participating countries for this contest must complete the tower on either PS4 or Xbox One, provide visual proof that you’ve beaten his tower, record a promo vid explaining why you should be chosen to take on AJ Styles in WWE 2K19, provide proof that you’ve beaten his tower, and submit your promo video to 2k.com/milliondollarchallenge.

Four contest finalists will then be flown out to a location during WrestleMania 35 weekend and compete against each other in a WWE 2K19 tournament. The winner of that tournament will have one final challenge to overcome – AJ Styles! If that player wins, they’ll walk away with a a grand prize of a million dollars!

Showcase Mode is making a big return in WWE 2K19. This time, it’ll focus on the legendary career of Daniel Bryan. Players will step into the boots of Bryan and compete in 11 historical matches and one bonus surprise bout. This rendition of WWE 2K’s legacy mode will feature 11 different in-game models of Bryan, which will all come with their own unique attires and movesets.

Along with all that content, Showcase Mode will also include eight additional entrances, 11 victory animations, 15 Daniel Bryan interview segments, and 20 video cutscenes. Longtime fans should expect to play out Daniel Bryan’s Velocity matchup against John Cena and his WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory at Wrestlemania XXX.

Roster

Only a handful of WWE Superstars and Legends have been revealed as members of WWE 2K19’s roster thus far. Several of the main roster members featured in WWE 2K18 will definitely make an appearance in this new annual entry, such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE 2K19 cover star AJ Styles.

Along with all the throwback wrestlers being offered as bonus content with the game’s Wooooo! Edition, two additional pre-order Superstars will be featured – Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey. We’ll be sure to post a separate WWE 2K19 full roster listing once everyone’s unveiled.

Trailers

Pre-Order

WWE 2K19 is up for pre-order through three different editions – the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition (Wooooo! Edition). Pre-ordering the Standard Edition (available here) of the game gives you instant access to two playable Superstars – Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey. If you decide to pre-order the Deluxe Edition (available here) instead, you’ll be gifted with those same two roster members, WWE 2K19’s Season Pass, and access to the Wooooo! Edition’s suite of digital content.

The extra special Collector’s Edition (Wooooo! Edition; available here) comes with a host of extra bonus content. Check out the list posted below to see all the extra goodies that come with WWE 2K19’s Collector’s Edition:

– a physical copy of the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K19

– premium box packaging

– access to the WWE 2K19 Season Pass

– Wooooo! Edition bonus digital content (the 2002 version of The Undertaker, Ricky Steamboat, Roddy Piper, and Randy Savage as playable Superstars; Ric Flair’s WrestleMania 24 robe and Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania 32 robe as in-game attires; the 1983 Starrcade arena)

– limited edition commemorative plaques

– an exclusive Ric Flair WWE Hall of Fame ring replica

– an exclusive Ric Flair Funko doll

– a limited Edition WWE SuperCard content

– instant access to two playable Superstars (Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey)

