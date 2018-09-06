How to Use A Small Gift in Destiny 2 Forsaken

Destiny 2 Forsaken’s endgame location is filled to the brim with secrets for players to uncover. Dubbed The Dreaming City, this location is house to a variety of activities and items, but one of the oddest is called “A Small Gift.” This gift appears to have no real value upon inspection, but it turns out you can actually use it to get a piece of loot.

Throughout The Dreaming City there several tiny cat statues hidden away in a variety of locations. You can bring the small gift to these cats and they will exchange it for armor or weapons no higher than the Light soft cap. If you have one of these gifts, the easiest cat to find is located in the observatory you met Petra in during the story.

You can get to this observatory by taking the first left in the Divalian Mists and then following the path to the large building. Once you’re inside, make your way up the stairs until you cannot go any higher. Now jump onto one of the rotating platforms and ride it to the ceiling. You should see another entrance that’s not connected to the stairs.

Jump to this and then run down the hall to find the cat looking out of the window. Now just hold down your interact button and you’ll use up your gift. This isn’t the only cat in the city, but it shouldn’t make a difference which cat you visit.

See Also